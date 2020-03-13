Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heart Failure (HF) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of HF in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Heart Failure (HF) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Heart Failure (HF) Epidemiology



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 5.7 million adults in the United States have heart failure. HF usually happens when the heart is unable to pump enough blood and oxygen to support other organs in the body. HF is a serious condition, but it does not mean that the heart has stopped beating. About half of people who develop heart failure die within 5 years of diagnosis.



According to the American Heart Association News, the number of people diagnosed with HF is increasing and projected to rise by 46% by 2030, resulting in more than 8 million people with HF, according to the American Heart Association's 2017 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Update (link opens in new window). The number of adults living with heart failure increased from about 5.7 million (2009-2012) to about 6.5 million (2011-2014). Data are based on National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which is taken in stages over multiple years.



According to the publisher, the total prevalent cases of HF in the 7MM was found to be 12,026,384 in 2017. The prevalent cases of HF in the 7MM are expected to increase during the study period of 2017-2028. Also, in 7MM the highest number of prevalent cases were observed in the US with 6,192,189 cases in 2017.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology scenario of HF in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028 for the following aspects:



The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by:

Prevalent Population of Heart Failure

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Heart Failure

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Heart Failure

Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Heart Failure

NYHA class-specific diagnosed prevalent cases in the United State

Diagnosed prevalent cases of Heart Failure with Ejection Fraction

Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Heart Failure

A study conducted by Jackson et al. (2018) in the United States, HF affects approximately 6.5 million adults, and lifetime risk of HF is estimated to be 1 in 5 at 40 years of age. The incidence of HF increases with age, and HF prevalence in the aging US population is projected to increase by 46% between 2012 and 2030. Among hospitalizations for primary HF, the most common comorbid diagnoses were hypertension (72%), IHD (56%), diabetes mellitus (48%), chronic kidney disease (47%), and AF (43%). Among deaths with comorbid HF, the most common underlying causes were IHD (44%), hypertension (21%), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (21%).



As per the National Health Services (NHS), researchers compared the number of heart failure cases in the UK from 2002 to 2014. It was found that new cases of heart failure increased by 12% from 2002 to 2014. Instead, it was observed at how differences in socioeconomic status affected the number of heart failure cases in the UK. Out of the sample, 93,074 people were diagnosed with heart failure: 45,647 women and 47,427 men.



Heart Failure (HF) Drug Chapters

This segment of the Heart Failure (HF) report encloses the detailed analysis of the drugs that are expected to be launched in other regions. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



The expected launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the prevalent population of HF and awareness of the disease. The overall dynamics of the HF market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies that are already approved in specific regions but are expected to be launched in other regions as well. The major key players such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, and others will significantly increase the market during the forecast period (2019-2028).



Heart Failure (HF) Market Outlook



HF is generally defined as complex clinical syndrome categorized by distinct symptoms and signs which is caused by structural and functional cardiac aberrations. However, at present, the common term for describing heart failure is based on left ventricular ejection fraction. Also, HF with normal LVEF (= 50%) is known as HFpEF and HF with decreased LVEF (< 40%) as HFrEF. HF with a middle range of 40-49% is known as heart failure with mid-range ejection fraction (HFmrEF). But as of recent guidelines HFmrEF is considered as a separate unit, but the epidemiology, treatment, pathophysiology, and prognosis of HFmrEF are quite unclear.



Currently, the treatment of HF is dependent on angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor, angiotensin receptor II blocker, beta-blockers, and diuretics. Additionally, other therapies, such as aldosterone antagonists, amiodarone, antiaggregants, anticoagulants, calcium antagonists, diuretics, nitrates, among others are used for the treatment of patients affected by heart failure. Entresto and Corlanor are recently approved therapies for patients of heart failure. Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) is a first-in-class angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibitor approved and marketed for the treatment of chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Corlanor (ivabradine) comes under the brand name Corlanor, which is a new heart rate lowering medicine used as the symptomatic treatment in the case of stable angina pectoralis and chronic heart failure.



This segment gives a thorough detail of market trend of each therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, the market for HF in the 7MM was found to be approximately 5,148.32 Million in 2017.



Heart Failure (HF) Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



The dynamics of HF market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as empagliflozin (Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company), vericiguat (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp./Bayer), AZD4831 (AstraZeneca), dapagliflozin/farxiga (AstraZeneca), omecamtiv mecarbil (Amgen/Cytokinetics/Servier), RT-110 (Renova Therapeutics), RT-400 (Renova Therapeutics), BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb), Elamipretide (Stealth BioTherapeutics), Firibastat (Quantum Genomics), Macitentan (Actelion Pharmaceuticals), in the HF market by 2028.



