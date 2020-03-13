Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Restaurant & Hotel Equipment Wholesaling in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The performance of the Restaurant & Hotel Equipment Wholesaling industry is driven by a variety of factors, including the state of the economy and travel-related trends.
Over the five years to 2019, industry revenue grew as downstream restaurants and hotels increased their expenditures on capital improvements in light of improving consumer demand. Consumer spending has also played a major role in helping the industry return to growth.
Steady employment and economic growth have increased disposable income levels, making consumers more willing and better able to spend on non-essential leisure activities, which has benefited operators over the past five years.
Industry revenue is forecast to continue expanding over the five years to 2024, as improving economic conditions will likely result in consumer spending continuing to grow. As consumers continue to dine out, hotel and restaurant operators will likely be encouraged to continue expanding operations, resulting in more equipment purchases.
Companies in this industry distribute, sell and repair commercial machines and equipment used in restaurants and hotels. These products include cooking equipment, dishwashing equipment, balances and scales, soda fountains and food service fixtures and signs.
