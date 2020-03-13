Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2019 Market for Live Cell Imaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers key market dynamics, vendor participation and market share, opportunities and threats, and market segmentation by product type, region, end-user industry, and lab function.
Live cell imaging has grown significantly as a key application of life science research. The ability to better understand cellular processes and dynamics through live imaging has opened the door to new discoveries and improved research and development of therapeutics and vaccines.
Typically conducted in early-stage R&D, live cell imaging utilizes imaging technologies which allow optimal environmental conditions for cell survival and growth in order to understand the cellular process in native environments and their responses to pathogens and diseased states.
The market for live cell imaging is dynamic, with optical, confocal, and high content analysis instrumentation along with a robust consumables market including cell-based assays and labeling reagents. Additionally, advanced microscopy techniques such as multi-photon and light-sheet microscopy are very well-suited for live cell imaging experiments due to the low phototoxicity of these techniques.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
