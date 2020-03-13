Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2019 Market for Live Cell Imaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers key market dynamics, vendor participation and market share, opportunities and threats, and market segmentation by product type, region, end-user industry, and lab function.



Live cell imaging has grown significantly as a key application of life science research. The ability to better understand cellular processes and dynamics through live imaging has opened the door to new discoveries and improved research and development of therapeutics and vaccines.

Typically conducted in early-stage R&D, live cell imaging utilizes imaging technologies which allow optimal environmental conditions for cell survival and growth in order to understand the cellular process in native environments and their responses to pathogens and diseased states.



The market for live cell imaging is dynamic, with optical, confocal, and high content analysis instrumentation along with a robust consumables market including cell-based assays and labeling reagents. Additionally, advanced microscopy techniques such as multi-photon and light-sheet microscopy are very well-suited for live cell imaging experiments due to the low phototoxicity of these techniques.



Study Objectives

A global landscape and trends of the live cell imaging market, focusing on market size, growth and various product and end-user segmentations.

Technology breakdown for the different types of microscopes and imaging products used for live cell imaging, as well as the important reagents that enable this analysis. The report includes optical microscopy, confocal microscopy, advanced microscopy, high content analysis, and live cell imaging consumables.

Market demand segmented by technology, product type, region, and function, along with market forecasts for the next five years for most segments.

Competitive landscape of vendors participating in each technology.

Current opportunity and threats in the live cell imaging market and overall background and information to flesh out the landscape

Report Scope



A brief description of the different technologies covered in this report

A timeline of recent market developments in live cell imaging

Opportunities and threats impacting the live cell imaging market

A five-year historical market demand table

Market demand and five-year forecasts for five technology categories and the overall market, segmented by technique, product type, region, industry, and function

An estimate of live cell imaging instrument types shipped in 2018

Vendor share and vendor participation information on each of the five technology categories, as well as the overall market

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

About This Report

Executive Summary

Scope and Definitions

Methodology

2. Technology Overview



Optical Microscopy

Confocal Microscopy

Advanced Microscopy

High Content Analysis

Live Cell Imaging Consumables

3. Background on Live Cell Imaging

Recent Market Developments

Historical Market Demand (2013-2018)

Opportunities and Threats

4. Market Demand



Live Cell Imaging Overall Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023

Live Cell Imaging Overall Demand by Technique, 2018-2023

Live Cell Imaging Overall Demand by Industry, 2018-2023

Live Cell Imaging Overall Demand by Region, 2018-2023

Live Cell Imaging Overall Demand by Function, 2018-2023

Live Cell Imaging Overall Vendor Share, 2018

Live Cell Imaging Overall Vendor Participation, 2018

Optical Microscopy

Confocal Microscopy

Advanced Microscopy

High Content Analysis

Live Cell Imaging Consumables

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dtzgh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900