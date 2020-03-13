Bergen, 13 March 2020:
The following primary insider has bought shares in Sbanken ASA today: Niklas Midby (Chair) has bought 6 300 shares at NOK 45.05 per share, through his related party Flagstone International Ltd.
Total holding after the transaction is 48 291 shares.
Contact details, Investor Relations:
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045
Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Sbanken ASA
Fyllingsdalen, NORWAY
Sbanken ASA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: