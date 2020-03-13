Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Emerging New-Mobility Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the mobility strategies of automotive OEMs, technology companies and others in the race to define the next era of transportation.



For the last 100 years, automakers have had the same successful business model that involves manufacturing, selling, financing and servicing vehicles via a network of dealers. And this produced a massive multi-billion-dollar supplemental industry of OEM and aftermarket parts suppliers, independent repair shops, insurance, parking, travel, etc.



We're now witnessing changes in how people and goods move, thanks to societal factors such as a population shift to urban areas, a diminishing emotional attachment to automobiles by a younger generation and the emergence of new technology. Now top global OEMs are partnering with tech companies to build platforms for the future of mobility and develop autonomous and connected vehicles and ancillary technologies such as software, mapping, artificial intelligence, data analytics and more.



Report Highlights

Learn about the latest mobility trends and which companies are taking advantage of them - and which ones are not.

Discover how OEMs are preparing for a future in which individual car ownership could decline and how technology companies are challenging incumbent automakers.

Learn why data is driving mobility strategy for many companies and how it will be used and monetized.

Hear from top executives from Ford, VW, Avis Budget Group and others who are making decisions on their company's future in mobility.

Key Issues Addressed



How are OEMs preparing for a disruptive shift in their century-plus business model as personal mobility changes, and how do they compare with competitors?

Which technology companies are leading in mobility and why?

What's driving the trends in mobility and which companies are best positioned to take advantage of these developments?

How are the various new modes of mobility - car and ride-sharing, micro-mobility, multi-modal transit and autonomous cars and shuttles - reshaping transportation and what it means for OEMs and other industries?

What's the role of government in regulating new forms of mobility and how will this affect businesses in the space?

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

Perfect Storm of Influences

Aggressively Moving Into Mobility

Large Societal and Business Impact

Grading The OEMs

Grading Technology Companies

2. Technology

Definition of mobility

The shift from Sheet Metal to Mobility Services

Elements of mobility - case

Connected

Autonomous

Shared

Electric

Micromobility

Mobility As A Service

Urbanization

Role Of Cities, Governments

Data

The Ultimate ROI

Data Knowhow and Privacy Concerns

3. OEMs

BMW

Daimler

FCA

Ford

General Motors

Honda

Hyundai/Kia

Jaguar Land Rover

Psa Group

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

Toyota

Volkswagen Group

Volvo

4. Technology Companies

Aptiv

Avis Budget Group

Baidu

Bestmile

Didi Chuxing

Easymile

Enterprise Holdings

Lyft

May Mobility

Navya

Ridecell

Uber

Voyage

Vulog

Waymo

5. Q&A

Avis Budget Group's Arthur Orduna

Cox Automotive's Joe George

Ford's Sundeep Madra

Ridecell's Mark Thomas

Volkswagen Group's Nikolai Reimer

6. Appendix

2019 Mobility Survey

