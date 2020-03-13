Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Emerging New-Mobility Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the mobility strategies of automotive OEMs, technology companies and others in the race to define the next era of transportation.
For the last 100 years, automakers have had the same successful business model that involves manufacturing, selling, financing and servicing vehicles via a network of dealers. And this produced a massive multi-billion-dollar supplemental industry of OEM and aftermarket parts suppliers, independent repair shops, insurance, parking, travel, etc.
We're now witnessing changes in how people and goods move, thanks to societal factors such as a population shift to urban areas, a diminishing emotional attachment to automobiles by a younger generation and the emergence of new technology. Now top global OEMs are partnering with tech companies to build platforms for the future of mobility and develop autonomous and connected vehicles and ancillary technologies such as software, mapping, artificial intelligence, data analytics and more.
Report Highlights
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview
2. Technology
3. OEMs
4. Technology Companies
5. Q&A
6. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kir8v
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
