Stagecoach Group plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), notified the Company on 12 March 2020 that on 11 March 2020, it reinvested dividends paid on shares held through the Plan to purchase additional ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each in the capital of the Company ("Dividend Shares") on behalf of the following persons discharging managerial responsibility.

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of Dividend Shares purchased.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Martin Griffiths 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Shares purchased on behalf of the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), through the reinvestment of dividends paid on shares held under the Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Dividend Shares GBP 1.0781 292 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



Aggregated volume: 292

GBP 1.0781



e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-11 f) Place of the transaction XLON





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ross Paterson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Shares purchased on behalf of the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), through the reinvestment of dividends paid on shares held under the Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Dividend Shares GBP 1.0781 292 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



Aggregated volume: 292

GBP 1.0781



e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-11 f) Place of the transaction XLON





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Threapleton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Shares purchased on behalf of the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), through the reinvestment of dividends paid on shares held under the Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Dividend Shares GBP 1.0781 292 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



Aggregated volume: 292

GBP 1.0781



e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-11 f) Place of the transaction XLON

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary

01738 442111

13 March 2020