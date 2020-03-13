Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia and Chinese Taipei Mobile Games Report & Five Year Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Southeast Asia and the Chinese Taipei mobile games market is booming, representing a lucrative opportunity for mobile developers and publishers.

Huge numbers of avid gamers, lower user acquisition costs, the prevalence of the English language, and a relatively open market for new entrants all make the region very attractive. Improvements in internet infrastructure as well as disposable income, coupled with demand for esports games, tournaments, streaming, and more, have set the stage for continued growth in the next 5 years.

However, each country's different culture, gamer preferences, and spending behaviors means there is no one size fits all approach to the region. One particular differentiator with the West is the mobile app distribution system, which is broader than just Google Play and the Apple App Store. Further, while the regulatory landscape is more relaxed than China, several countries have regulations that do impact strategy for the region.



This report covers Southeast Asia and Chinese Taipei (also referred to as Greater Southeast Asia, or GSEA). SEA countries in this report are Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Each has a unique personality, gamer base, spending level, and technology infrastructure.



The report includes Chinese Taipei into our Asia reports rather than with mainland China, because as a games market it does not have much in common with mainland China. Some of the major international game publishers and platform providers wrap Chinese Taipei into Asia instead of Greater China, and we have followed their lead.



Key takeaways from the analysis:

PC and mobile game revenue for Southeast Asia + Chinese Taipei (also referred to as Greater Southeast Asia and GSEA) will exceed $5 billion in 2019, and is projected to pass $8.3 billion in 2023 with 320 million gamers.

There are more than half a billion smartphone users, rising to 628 million by 2023. Roughly 40% of all smartphone users play mobile games. 5G is planned to launch in most GSEA countries in 2020, which is expected to boost mobile gaming too.

Internet user penetration in Southeast Asia (SEA) and Chinese Taipei is projected to pass 99% by 2023, up from 77% in 2019.

Esports is the most important driver of growth in the games industry in Asia, with an overwhelming majority of Asia's gamers actively playing or competing in esports games.

90% of mobile gamers in GSEA play esports games or compete in esports.

The region's leading games company, Singapore-based Sea Corp's Garena business unit, developed mobile hit Free Fire, which recently surpassed $1 billion in revenue globally and is the #1 battle royale game with more users than Fortnite and PUBG combined.

What's included?

A comprehensive analysis of the GSEA region as a whole and by individual country, including: Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Chinese Taipei Thailand Vietnam

Market model and 5-year forecast through 2023 for mobile games revenues and mobile gamers

Growth drivers and trends

Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, demographics, behavior, operating systems and usage for mobile games

Top games and publishers, with country detail for games lists

Esports

Mobile internet usage, devices, OS, and payments

Discovery and distribution

161 slides, 100+ data exhibits

Exhibits for each of the 7 countries in the report:

Macroeconomic data

Mobile games market

Top games by download

Top games by revenue

Top publishes by download

Top publishers by revenue

Regulatory bodies

Payment options

Esports teams

Spending

Gaming behavior

Data Exhibits List



Macroeconomic data

Mobile gamers, ARPU and revenue

Market model

Paying gamers and ARPPU

Top games by download

Top games by revenue

Top publishers by download

Top publishers by revenue

Publishers and market share

Esports tournament summary by country

Esports tournaments

5G

Age, gender, and occupation

Gamers who play esports

Importance of mobile games

Locations for gaming

Phone configuration and data plan

App markets

Companies Mentioned



PUBG

Sea Corp.

and more...



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcbp2u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900