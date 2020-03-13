Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia and Chinese Taipei PC Games Report & Five Year Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Southeast Asia is the world's fastest-growing region for PC online games revenue. The region is also home to the fastest-growing market for esports. Teams, tournaments, and investment are all hot in the region, with no sign of slowing down.

Improvements in internet infrastructure as well as disposable income, coupled with demand for esports games, tournaments, streaming, and more, have set the stage for continued growth in the next 5 years. Investment in the region by multinational companies and country governments will continue to boost this growth.

The region represents a huge opportunity however each country's different culture, gamer preferences, and spending behaviors means there is no one size fits all approach to the region. Further, while the regulatory landscape is more relaxed than China, several countries have regulations that do impact strategy for the region.



This report covers Southeast Asia and Chinese Taipei (also referred to as Greater Southeast Asia, or GSEA). SEA countries in this report are Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Each has a unique personality, gamer base, spending level, and technology infrastructure.



The report includes Chinese Taipei into our Asia reports rather than with mainland China, because as a games market it does not have much in common with mainland China. Some of the major international game publishers and platform providers wrap Chinese Taipei into Asia instead of Greater China, and we have followed their lead.



Key takeaways from the analysis:

PC and mobile game revenue for Southeast Asia + Chinese Taipei (also referred to as Greater Southeast Asia and GSEA) will exceed $5 billion in 2019 and is projected to pass $8.3 billion in 2023 with 320 million gamers.

Internet user penetration in Southeast Asia (SEA) and Chinese Taipei is projected to pass 99% by 2023, up from 77% in 2019.

Esports is the most important driver of growth in the games industry in Asia, with an overwhelming majority of Asia's gamers actively playing or competing in esports games.

95% of PC gamers in GSEA play esports games or compete in esports.

There are more than half a billion smartphone users, rising to 628 million by 2023. This also benefits PC gamers as smartphone users engage with PC esports live streams through mobile platforms.

Internet cafes still play a strong role in growing and sustaining esports in the region and are becoming a central location for publishers to play host to esports events and event finals, especially amateur and online events which are becoming increasingly popular in the region.

What's included?

A comprehensive analysis of the SEA region as a whole and by individual country, including: Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Chinese Taipei Thailand Vietnam

Market model and 5-year forecast through 2023 by games segment

Growth drivers and trends

Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, demographics, behavior, and usage for PC online games

Top games, publishers, and gaming hardware

Discovery and distribution

Spending and payments

Esports

162 slides, 100+ data exhibits

Exhibits for each of the 7 countries in the report:

Macroeconomic data

PC games market

Regulatory bodies

Payment options

Tournaments Overview

Top games

Spending

Spending by platform

Gaming hours per week by genre

Data exhibits list:

Macroeconomic data

PC games market

PC gamers, ARPU, and revenue

Market model

Esports tournament summary by country

Esports tournaments

Internet cafes by country

Gaming locations

Practice and competition locations

Age, gender, and occupation

Devices used for gaming

Gamers who play esports games

Internet cafe sessions per week

Internet cafe hours per week

Internet cafe spending per week

Importance of PC games

