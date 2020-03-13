METTAWA, Ill., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXHIBITOR magazine, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, has announced that Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) was named as one of its 2020 Best of CES award winners. The program honors the top 20 exhibits from among the more than 4,500 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.



After four days, more than 50 miles of aisles, and thousands of exhibits to consider, the EXHIBITOR editorial team arrived at their list of the 20 most impressive stands from CES 2020.

“CES is the world’s most influential tech event, setting the standard for showcasing new trends each year,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer. “To win this award in our first year as an exhibitor is an incredible feat. We have a world-class design and exhibit team that created a unique, impactful and compelling experience showcasing Brunswick’s technology and capability on this global stage.”

“Brunswick Corporation brought high tech to the high seas with its 2,000-square-foot booth, fusing eye-catching architecture, dramatic lighting effects, interactive engagements, and augmented reality to create an innovative exhibit that left a big impression on CES attendees,” said Travis Stanton, EXHIBITOR Magazine editor.”

“We have our best successes when we can collaborate with a partner like Brunswick,” said Elliot Kohn, COO of kubik; Brunswick’s fabrication partner at CES. “The team at Brunswick was willing to work towards the best outcome and we were proud to help them bring their concept to a show floor and especially help make a dramatic debut at CES.”

During CES 2020, Brunswick displayed its commitment to using technology and new business models to redefine the marine consumer experience. The centerpiece was the all-new Sea Ray SLX-R 400e, displayed at a dramatic angle and accompanied by a remote, fully functioning helm identical to the one on the boat, allowing visitors to the exhibit to experience what it would be like to be on the water with technologies such as joystick piloting, Vessel View and NAUTIC-ON. In addition, Brunswick showcased what the future of boating might look like concept helm featuring autonomous operation and gesture recognition.

“We knew that we had the technology to stand-out at CES and I was delighted that we were able to present it in a way that engaged and appealed to so many people,” said Foulkes. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned for CES 2021.”

Here’s a look back at Brunswick’s exhibit at CES 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baqgCPTgMG8&pbjreload=10

CES International Consumer Electronics Show is held annually in Las Vegas, showcasing innovations and breakthrough technologies for 50 years. It serves as a gathering place for businesses of consumer technologies and sets the bar for global exhibiting trends. To earn a spot on the list, EXHIBITOR Magazine considered an exhibitor’s brand architecture as well as how the space fostered immersive experiences, creative engagements, and brand-appropriate product integrations.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

