MINNEAPOLIS, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: TTSH) (the "Company"), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories, today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter Summary

Net Sales Decreased 6.4%

Comparable Store Sales Decreased 6.6%

Gross Margin of 68.4%

Net Loss of $4.2 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million

Three Months Ended Full Year Ended (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per December 31, December 31, share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 78,596 $ 83,947 $ 340,351 $ 357,254 Net sales (decline) growth(1) (6.4 )% 6.8 % (4.7 )% 3.7 % Comparable store sales (decline) growth(2) (6.6 )% 5.0 % (4.6 )% (0.6 )% Gross margin rate 68.4 % 70.3 % 69.4 % 70.4 % (Loss) income from operations as a % of net sales (5.6 )% 0.8 % (0.4 )% 5.1 % Net (loss) income $ (4,246 ) $ (1,080 ) $ (4,463 ) $ 10,442 Net (loss) income per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.20 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,089 $ 8,680 $ 34,846 $ 49,355 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales 6.5 % 10.3 % 10.2 % 13.8 % Number of stores open at the end of period 142 140 142 140

(1) As compared to the prior year period.

(2) Comparable store sales (decline) growth is the percentage change in sales of comparable stores period over period. A store is considered comparable on the first day of the 13th full month of operation. When a store is relocated, it is excluded from the comparable store sales (decline) growth calculation. Comparable store sales (decline) growth amounts include total charges to customers less any actual returns. Comparable store sales data reported by other companies may be prepared on a different basis and therefore may not be useful for purposes of comparing the Company’s results to those of other businesses. Company management believes the comparable store sales (decline) growth metric provides useful information to both management and investors to evaluate the Company’s performance, the effectiveness of its strategy and its competitive position.

FOURTH QUARTER 2020

Net Sales

Net sales decreased $5.3 million, or 6.4%, from $83.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $78.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Comparable store sales decreased $5.5 million, or 6.6%, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to lower customer traffic. Net sales generated by stores not included in the comparable store base increased $0.2 million.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased $5.3 million, or 9.0%, from $59.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $53.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gross margin rate was 68.4% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 70.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in the gross margin rate during the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher levels of discounts, an increase in shrink and damaged inventory write-offs, and a lower freight collection rate.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased $0.1 million, or 0.2%, from $58.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $58.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses was driven primarily by a decrease in variable store compensation expense.

Inventory

Inventory decreased $12.5 million from $110.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 to $97.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Long-Term Debt

Long-term debt increased $10.0 million from $53.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 to $63.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase reflects additional amounts drawn on the line of credit to fund share repurchases in the second quarter of 2019.

NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.1 million compared with $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. See the table below for a reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended (unaudited, $ in thousands) December 31, 2019 % of net sales 2018 % of net sales(1) Net loss $ (4,246 ) (5.4 )% $ (1,080 ) (1.3 )% Interest expense 843 1.1 % 824 1.0 % Income taxes (1,022 ) (1.3 )% 1,001 1.2 % Depreciation & amortization 9,038 11.5 % 7,216 8.6 % Stock based compensation 476 0.6 % 719 0.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,089 6.5 % $ 8,680 10.3 % Full Year Ended (unaudited, $ in thousands) December 31, 2019 % of net sales(1) 2018 % of net sales(1) Net (loss) income $ (4,463 ) (1.3 )% $ 10,442 2.9 % Interest expense 3,792 1.1 % 2,690 0.8 % Income taxes (674 ) (0.2 )% 5,158 1.4 % Depreciation & amortization 33,546 9.9 % 28,396 7.9 % Stock based compensation 2,645 0.8 % 2,669 0.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,846 10.2 % $ 49,355 13.8 %

(1) Amounts do not foot due to rounding.

Pretax Return on Capital Employed

Pretax Return on Capital Employed was (0.7%) for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 9.7% for the year ended December 31, 2018. See the table below for a calculation of Pretax Return on Capital Employed.

(unaudited, $ in thousands) December 31, 2019(1) 2018(1) (Loss) income from operations $ (1,357 ) $ 18,138 Total Assets 415,107 288,722 Less: Accounts payable (23,362 ) (27,785 ) Less: Income tax payable (49 ) (111 ) Less: Other accrued liabilities (26,146 ) (27,269 ) Less: Lease liability (2) (162,077 ) (42,974 ) Less: Other long-term liabilities (3,816 ) (4,091 ) Capital Employed $ 199,657 $ 186,492 Pretax Return on Capital Employed (0.7 )% 9.7 %

(1) Income statement accounts represent the activity for the fiscal year ended as of each of the balance sheet dates. Balance sheet accounts represent the average account balance for the four quarters ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.

(2) Represents the average lease liability and deferred rent account balances for the four quarters ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will not hold an earnings conference call for its fourth quarter 2019 financial results.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (OTC Pink: TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. Each store is outfitted with full-room tiled displays which are enhanced by the complimentary Design Studio, a collaborative platform to create customized 3D design renderings to scale, allowing customers to bring their design ideas to life. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com . Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by taking net (loss) income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and adjusting for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company calculates Pretax Return on Capital Employed by taking income (loss) from operations divided by capital employed. Capital employed equals total assets less accounts payable, income taxes payable, other accrued liabilities, deferred rent, lease liability and other long-term liabilities. Other companies may calculate both Adjusted EBITDA and Pretax Return on Capital Employed differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Company performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation, for budgeting and planning purposes, and for assessing the effectiveness of capital allocation over time. These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the Board of Directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other specialty retailers, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward looking statements include any statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plan and expected financial performance. Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward looking statements are based on information available at the time such statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements, including but not limited to unforeseen events that may affect the retail market or the performance of the Company’s stores. The Company does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances. Investors are referred to the most recent reports filed with the SEC by the Company.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) (Audited) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,104 $ 5,557 Restricted cash 815 825 Receivables, net 3,370 3,084 Inventories 97,620 110,095 Income tax receivable 3,090 3,548 Other current assets, net 8,180 7,181 Total Current Assets 122,179 130,290 Property, plant and equipment, net 130,461 158,356 Right of use asset 137,737 - Deferred tax assets 7,196 7,225 Other assets 2,241 1,759 Total Assets $ 399,814 $ 297,630 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,181 $ 25,853 Current portion of lease liability 26,993 - Income tax payable 87 179 Other accrued liabilities 24,589 24,484 Total Current Liabilities 69,850 50,516 Long-term debt, net 63,000 53,000 Long-term lease liability, net 131,451 - Financing lease obligation, net 274 436 Deferred rent - 43,579 Other long-term liabilities 4,340 3,752 Total Liabilities 268,915 151,283 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 50,806,674 and 52,707,879 shares, respectively 5 5 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 0 shares - - Additional paid-in-capital 156,482 172,255 Accumulated deficit (25,518 ) (25,857 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (70 ) (56 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 130,899 146,347 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 399,814 $ 297,630

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 78,596 $ 83,947 $ 340,351 $ 357,254 Cost of sales 24,848 24,969 104,232 105,915 Gross profit 53,748 58,978 236,119 251,339 Selling, general and administrative expenses 58,162 58,273 237,476 233,201 (Loss) income from operations (4,414 ) 705 (1,357 ) 18,138 Interest expense (843 ) (824 ) (3,792 ) (2,690 ) Other (expense) income (11 ) 40 12 152 (Loss) income before income taxes (5,268 ) (79 ) (5,137 ) 15,600 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 1,022 (1,001 ) 674 (5,158 ) Net (loss) income $ (4,246 ) $ (1,080 ) $ (4,463 ) $ 10,442 (Loss) earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.20 Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 49,802,402 51,940,086 50,624,309 51,907,619 Diluted 49,802,402 51,940,086 50,624,309 52,089,160

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Rate Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross margin rate 68.4 % 70.3 % 69.4 % 70.4 % SG&A expense rate 74.0 % 69.4 % 69.8 % 65.3 % (Loss) income from operations margin rate (5.6 )% 0.8 % (0.4 )% 5.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin rate 6.5 % 10.3 % 10.2 % 13.8 %

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)