JACKSONVILLE, FL, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- mCig, Inc. (MCIG), an innovative biotech company focused on development and commercialization of over the counter, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics targeting the endocannabinoid system, medical devices, and research & development, today announced execution of a Letter of Intent (LOI) reflecting the Company’s strategic partnership with NJ based, Kaplan Group d/b/a Medical Home Pharmacy (http://www.medicalhomepharmacy.com/,



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWqRacr-ZRY).

Kaplan Group has an extensive history designing personalized, patient-centric programs enhancing health outcomes and experience, and has developed close relationships with hospitals and health systems, community physician practices, among other community referral sources.

Kaplan Group is known for referring hospitals and physicians to innovative research and program development, bringing personalized solutions with a strong track record of driving enhanced patient engagement, health outcomes and satisfaction scores.

Kaplan Group has cultivated patient trust and loyalty that is key to uninhibited patient engagement which will lead to early adoption of (cutting edge) health and wellness solutions. With over four decades of experience, Kaplan Group owns, and operates, state of the art pharmacies equipped with specialty dispensing, and compounding labs, robotic dispensing, and patient friendly packaging solutions.

Whether servicing high risk, medically complex patients, or those with minimal needs, the approach is always to optimize the unique health and wellness potential for the individual.

Kaplan Group also brings strategic access to international markets, including a network of countries serviced by a centrally located Medical Tourism program.

Ahmet Ugur, an advisor for Kaplan Group, states: “Kaplan Group is cultivating relationships with large employers, and labor unions, and will be applying their expertise at a population management level. They’re also exploring new opportunities in research and product development, supply chain management and clinical studies, to offer personalized, precision health and wellness solutions. Accordingly, larger markets will allow for leveraging of scalable, personalized technologies, and disruptive solutions, leading to mutually beneficial opportunities for both parties."

Accordingly, Kaplan Group sees this aligning very strategically with MCIG’s interest in integrating health & wellness solutions, with access to larger populations.

Paul Rosenberg, MCIG’s Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are excited to partner exclusively with Kaplan Group. MCIG’s strategy is to build a strategic ecosystem of products and services to address the health and wellness multi-billion dollar market that Kaplan Group will sell, promote, and track the outcomes. Kaplan Group brings to the marketplace breakthrough products with cutting edge technologies, and services; this will provide huge opportunities that MCIG looks very much forward to being a part of.”

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com .

