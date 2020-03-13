Lundin Petroleum AB (Lundin Petroleum or the Company) has taken the decision to instigate precautionary measures for the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held at 13.00 CET on 31 March 2020 in "Vinterträdgården" at Grand Hôtel, Södra Blasieholmshamnen 8, in Stockholm, as a result of the current Covid-19 outbreak.



In order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus and to safeguard the well-being of shareholders and Lundin Petroleum personnel, a number of precautionary measures have been introduced:

The AGM agenda will be addressed by the Chairman of the AGM without any specific presentations, and it is proposed that there be no speech by the Chief Executive Officer

Attendees from Lundin Petroleum, including Board members and management, will be kept to a bare minimum

To enable shareholders to vote whilst not being physically present at the AGM, the registrar Computershare is offering a service to any shareholder registered to attend the AGM and holding no more than 100,000 shares to appoint Computershare to vote on their behalf, the proxy is available on request by contacting Computershare at telephone +46-8-518 01 554 or by e-mail info@computershare.se – the Company encourages shareholders to exercise their voting rights accordingly

Any shareholders displaying symptoms of illness or being part of a risk group are specifically requested not to attend the AGM and to exercise their voting power through proxy

There will be no ancillary showcases or informal engagement with representatives of Lundin Petroleum

There will be no food or beverages served before, during or after the AGM

The meeting will be held entirely in Swedish and no translation services will be provided

Attendees, who nonetheless wish to attend in person, may be subject to health screening at the entrance and will be asked to spread out in the room and avoid close contact with other attendees

Under all circumstances, only registered shareholders will be allowed to enter the meeting, meaning that all external guests, including media and other stakeholders will not be allowed to attend

The Company hopes that by applying these precautionary measures, the AGM can be maintained. However, restrictions on multiple person gatherings in Sweden are continuing to evolve and there can be no certainty that by 31 March 2020 the AGM can take place in any format. Lundin Petroleum is monitoring the situation closely and will advise if further action is to be taken.





Lundin Petroleum is one of Europe’s leading independent oil and gas exploration and production companies with operations focused on Norway and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker LUPE). Read more about Lundin Petroleum’s business and operations at www.lundin-petroleum.com





