This report covers the Obesity market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, key upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways



The research estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 681.3 million prevalent cases of obesity in adults (aged 20+ years) worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 762.9 million prevalent cases by 2026.



In the same year, The research estimates that there were 126.6 million prevalent cases of obesity in children and adolescents (aged 5-19 years) worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 134.0 million prevalent cases by 2026.



Prevalence proportions are highest in Northern America and lowest in Asia. The approved drugs in the obesity space target gastric lipase, dopamine, norepinephrine (noradrenaline), dopamine reuptake, norepinephrine (noradrenaline) reuptake/transporter, opioid receptors, GABA-A receptor, serotonin 5-HT2C receptor, and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor. The majority of marketed drugs are administered via the oral route, with one product being available in a subcutaneous formulation.



The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for obesity are in Phase I, with two drugs in Phase III. Therapies in development for obesity focus on a wide variety of targets, with the subcutaneous route being the most common method of delivery.



High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the obesity space comprise expected PDUFA dates for Qsymia, Belviq, and Belviq XR, topline Phase II trial results for AM833, topline Phase III trial results for Ozempic, and an expected decentralized EU approval as well as an estimated EU patent expiration for Qsymia.



The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I obesity asset is 2.6%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 62.5%. Drugs, on average, take 8.5 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 8.9 years in the overall metabolic space.



There have been 34 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving obesity drugs during 2015-20. The largest deal was the $301.1m collaboration and license agreement signed in 2017 between Boehringer Ingelheim and Gubra for the development of novel peptide compounds to treat obesity.



The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for obesity have been in the early and midphases of development, with 66% of trials in Phase I-II, and 34% in Phase III-IV.



The US has a substantial lead in the number of obesity clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major European markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.



Clinical trial activity in the obesity space is dominated by completed trials. AstraZeneca has the highest number of completed clinical trials for obesity, with 76 trials.



Novo Nordisk leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for obesity, followed by AstraZeneca.



Key Topics Covered



1. OVERVIEW



2. KEY TAKEAWAYS



3. DISEASE BACKGROUND



4. TREATMENT

Medications

Surgery

5. EPIDEMIOLOGY



6. MARKETED DRUGS



7. PIPELINE DRUGS



8. RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

HM12525A for Obesity (July 3, 2019)

NS-0200 for Obesity (June 8, 2019)

PLENITY for Obesity (April 14, 2019)

PLENITY for Obesity (March 25, 2019)

Qsymia for Obesity (January 15, 2019)

Lap-Band System for Obesity (December 17, 2018)

Obalon Balloon System for Obesity (November 15, 2018)

TransPyloric Shuttle for Obesity (November 14, 2018)

Obalon Balloon System for Obesity (November 13, 2018)

PLENITY for Obesity (November 13, 2018)

Belviq for Obesity (October 4, 2018)

Belviq for Obesity (August 26, 2018)

Belviq for Obesity (July 17, 2018)

9. KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



10. KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Preparing For Qsymia Launch In Korea

BaroNova's TransPyloric Shuttle Earns FDA Approval To Treat Obesity

Gelesis's Plenity Obesity Product Earns De Novo For Wide BMI Range

11. PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



12. LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Novo/Fauna Partnership Includes Options To Resulting Drug Candidates

Novo Nordisk Enters Its First Strategic RNAi Pact

Numaferm And Polpharma Sign Deals

BI Inks Second Obesity Pact With Denmark's Gubra

Merck Extends Research Collaboration With NGM By Two Years

13. PARENT PATENTS



14. REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



15. CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

16. BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

Companies Mentioned



AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Gubra

Novo Nordisk

