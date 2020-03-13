Enclosed is the annual report 2019 for StrongPoint ASA.
For additional information please contact:
Hilde Horn Gilen
CFO, StrongPoint ASA
Phone +47 920 60 158
About StrongPoint
StrongPoint is driving productivity for European retailers by providing innovative, integrated technology solutions for multi-channel retailing based on long-standing relationships with customers and partners. StrongPoint offers best-in-class service and consultancy expertise through its team of 530 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Russia. StrongPoint is headquartered in Rælingen, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: STRONG).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
StrongPoint ASA
Raelingen, NORWAY
