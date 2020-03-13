Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2-Ethoxy-5-nitropyridine (CAS 31594-45-3) Market Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of 2-Ethoxy-5-nitropyridine. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

Overview

  • The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).
  • The second chapter focuses on 2-Ethoxy-5-nitropyridine end-uses.
  • The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.
  • The forth chapter is about the related patents. The fifth chapter deals with 2-Ethoxy-5-nitropyridine market trends and forecast, distinguish 2-Ethoxy-5-nitropyridine manufacturers and suppliers.
  • The sixth chapter provides 2-Ethoxy-5-nitropyridine prices data.
  • The seventh chapter analyses 2-Ethoxy-5-nitropyridine downstream markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2-ETHOXY-5-NITROPYRIDINE GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information

2. 2-ETHOXY-5-NITROPYRIDINE APPLICATIONS

3. 2-ETHOXY-5-NITROPYRIDINE MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. 2-ETHOXY-5-NITROPYRIDINE PATENTS

5. 2-ETHOXY-5-NITROPYRIDINE MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. Global 2-Ethoxy-5-nitropyridine market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities
5.2. Manufacturers of 2-Ethoxy-5-nitropyridine

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America
  • Etc.

5.3. Suppliers of 2-Ethoxy-5-nitropyridine

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America
  • Etc.

5.4. Market forecast

6. 2-ETHOXY-5-NITROPYRIDINE MARKET PRICES

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

7. 2-ETHOXY-5-NITROPYRIDINE END-USE SECTOR

