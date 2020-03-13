Dallas, Texas, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Energy as a Service Market 2020:

Advances in technology solutions, expansion in vendor capabilities, model modifications and soaring demands for unparalleled energy consumption together contribute towards massive growth potential in global energy as a service market, according to a new research offering by Orbis Research. Energy as a service market is a significantly profitable market, comprising of leading stakeholders such as tech experts, financial planners and management personnel, contributing ardently towards holistic inclusion, adoption and remunerative business models. Energy as a service is a fast evolving business model and is highly suitable in the present times, in the wake of energy consumption spurt and receding energy sources, these novel business models are likely to take center stage in the coming years, states Orbis Research's recent report addition.

Energy as a service is a novel business initiative wherein consumers are provided with a robust resource package without any additional capital investment. These energy as a service systems in most cases subscribe to electrical devices from service lenders and energy providers. These ongoing developments are constantly enabling large scale deployment of low carbon technologies to promote energy-as-a-service market. On the back of raving energy dependence in energy intensive industrial applications, global energy-as-a-service market is expected to remain overtly lucrative in the forthcoming years.

This detailed research report on energy-as-a-service is a mindful presentation of core market developments that have a significant impact on holistic growth trajectory of global energy-as-a-service. The report opens with a definite market definition, followed by segment wise categorization to incur high profits and concomitant growth in energy-as-a-service market. In terms of segmentation, energy-as-a-service is diversified into type and application.

The energy as a service market is bifurcated into type and application. By type energy supply services, operational and maintenance services, energy efficiency, optimization services are prominent segments. In terms of application, industrial and commercial segments are popular segments. In the subsequent sections, region wise segmentation is also presented in the report on the basis of which Europe, North America, Central and South America, MEA and APAC are identified as lucrative growth hubs in global energy as a service market.

In its concluding sections, the report lends versatile understanding on competition spectrum, identifying prominent players. Each of the players has been thoroughly assessed and evaluated to incur actionable insights on lucrative business strategies on the basis of which established as well as aspiring players can effectively deliver lucrative business discretion in global energy as a service market.

Some of the leading players identified in global energy as a service market comprise:

Power Ledger

Deloitte

Accenture

Microsoft

Infosys

Oracle

WePower

BigchainDB

Lo3 Energy, Inc

Nodalblock

AWS

SAP SE

Grid+

BTL Group Limited

IBM



Table of Content Outlook:

1 Energy as a Service Market Overview

2 Global Energy as a Service Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles of Energy as a Service Industry

4 Global Energy as a Service Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Energy as a Service Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Energy as a Service Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Energy as a Service Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Energy as a Service Manufacturing Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Energy as a Service Market Dynamics

11 Global Energy as a Service Market Forecast (2019-2026)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

Part-II

Global Blockchain in Energy Market In-Depth Analysis 2020-2026

Backed by intense digital consumption and interconnectivity, the global blockchain in energy market is likely to witness intense growth spurt in the forthcoming years, concludes Orbis Research in its freshly compiled business intelligence report. Need to drive efficiency, time management and advances in novel transport facilities such as automated vehicles are likely to transcend growth in global blockchain energy market. Incessant rise in digitized industries, rapid technological transportations, million dollar investments and geographical expansion are estimated to keep growth spurt favorable in global blockchain in energy market.

Blockchain in energy market is growing in leaps and bounds as companies and market participants in the energy sector continue to establish business collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, besides also investing in facility expansion and portfolio expansion. To cite a recent instance in this regard, IOST has signed a collaboration agreement with Fujimi Town Japan. The development is likely to encourage blockchain integration in the energy sector thereby pushing million dollar growth in global blockchain in energy market.

This detailed research report on blockchain in energy market is a mindful presentation of core market developments that have a significant impact on holistic growth trajectory of global blockchain in energy market. The report opens with a definite market definition, followed by segment wise categorization to incur high profits and concomitant growth in blockchain in energy market. In terms of segmentation, blockchain in energy market is diversified into type and application.

By type global blockchain in energy market is classified into private and public. On the basis of application the global blockchain in energy market is further stratified into grid management and energy trading applications.

In the subsequent sections, region wise segmentation is also presented in the report on the basis of which Europe, North America, Central and South America, MEA and APAC are identified as lucrative growth hubs in global blockchain in energy market. In its concluding sections, the report lends versatile understanding on competition spectrum, identifying prominent players. Each of the players has been thoroughly assessed and evaluated to incur actionable insights on lucrative business strategies on the basis of which established as well as aspiring players can effectively deliver lucrative business discretion in global blockchain in energy market.

The report also sheds visible light on competition spectrum, highlighting top notch players, complete with their detailed compilation of winning business strategies that fetch large scale growth and sustainability in global blockchain in energy market.

Some of the big names in the market

Power Ledger

Deloitte

Accenture

Microsoft

Infosys

Oracle

WePower

BigchainDB

Lo3 Energy, Inc.

Nodalblock

AWS

SAP SE

Grid+

BTL Group Limited

IBM





Major Points From TOC:

1 Blockchain in Energy Market Overview

2 Global Blockchain in Energy Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles of Blockchain in Energy Industry

4 Global Blockchain in Energy Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Blockchain in Energy Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Blockchain in Energy Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Blockchain in Energy Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Blockchain in Energy Manufacturing Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Blockchain in Energy Market Dynamics

11 Global Blockchain in Energy Market Forecast (2019-2026)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

