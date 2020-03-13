Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2-Furaldehyde diethylacetal (CAS 13529-27-6) Market Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of 2-Furaldehyde diethylacetal.
The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
Overview
Key Topics Covered:
1. 2-FURALDEHYDE DIETHYLACETAL GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. 2-FURALDEHYDE DIETHYLACETAL APPLICATIONS
3. 2-FURALDEHYDE DIETHYLACETAL MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. 2-FURALDEHYDE DIETHYLACETAL PATENTS
5. 2-FURALDEHYDE DIETHYLACETAL MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. Global 2-Furaldehyde diethylacetal market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities
5.2. Manufacturers of 2-Furaldehyde diethylacetal
5.3. Suppliers of 2-Furaldehyde diethylacetal
5.4. Market forecast
6. 2-FURALDEHYDE DIETHYLACETAL MARKET PRICES
7. 2-FURALDEHYDE DIETHYLACETAL END-USE SECTOR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wvpm0
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
