Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Retardant Chemicals - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Epoxy resins and polyolefins form the two largest applications for flame retardant chemicals, and they will retain their leadership position over the analysis period with epoxy resins recording the fastest growth.
While the global building & construction industry accounts for the largest share of flame retardants demand, the electrical & electronics sector, particularly in Asia, will emerge as the fastest growing.
Aluminum Hydroxide is the largest consumed product type with an estimated share of about 42% in 2019, which is anticipated to reach a projected US$5.4 billion by 2026.
However, the global market for Phosphorus Compounds is likely to log the fastest 2019-2026 CAGR of 5.6% and reach a projected US$3.1 billion by 2026. The overall global Flame Retardant Chemicals market for 2020 is expected to reach 2.8 million metric tons.
Research Findings & Coverage
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 What Are Flame Retardants?
1.1.1.1 A Brief History of Flame Retardants
1.1.1.2 Theory and Mechanisms of Flame Retardancy
1.1.1.2.1 Mode of Action of Flame Retardancy
1.1.1.2.1.1 Physical Mode
1.1.1.2.1.1.1 Formation of a Protective Layer
1.1.1.2.1.1.2 Cooling Effect
1.1.1.2.1.1.3 Dilution Effect
1.1.1.2.1.2 Chemical Mode
1.1.1.2.1.2.1 Reaction in Gas (Vapor) Phase
1.1.1.2.1.2.2 Reaction in the Solid Phase
1.1.1.3 Requirements for Feasible Flame Retardants
1.1.1.3.1 Fire Requirements
1.1.1.3.2 Properties of Fire Retarded Materials
1.1.1.3.2.1 Fire Retardant Properties
1.1.1.3.2.2 Mechanical Properties
1.1.1.3.2.3 Physical Properties
1.1.2 Categorization of Flame Retardant Chemicals
1.1.2.1 Aluminum Hydroxide
1.1.2.2 Brominated Compounds
1.1.2.2.1 Classes of Compounds Used
1.1.2.3 Chlorinated Compounds
1.1.2.4 Phosphorus Compounds
1.1.2.4.1 Inorganic Phosphorus Compounds
1.1.2.4.1.1 Red Phosphorus
1.1.2.4.1.2 Ammonium Phosphates
1.1.2.4.1.3 Insoluble Ammonium Polyphosphate
1.1.2.4.1.4 Phosphoric Acid-Based Systems for Cellulosics
1.1.2.4.1.5 Inorganic Phosphinates (Hypophosphites)
1.1.2.4.1.6 Inorganic Phosphite
1.1.2.4.2 Organic Phosphorus Compounds
1.1.2.4.2.1 Melamine and Other Amine Phosphates
1.1.2.4.2.2 Trialkyl Phosphates
1.1.2.4.2.3 Oligomeric Ethyl Ethylene Phosphate
1.1.2.4.2.4 Dimethyl Methylphosphonate
1.1.2.4.2.5 Diethyl Ethylphosphonate and Diethyl Propylphosphonate
1.1.2.4.2.6 Halogenated Alkyl Phosphates and Phosphonates
1.1.2.4.2.7 1-Chloro-2-Propanol Phosphate (3:1)
1.1.2.4.2.8 1,3-Dichloro-2-Propanol Phosphate (3:1)
1.1.2.4.2.9 Bis(2-Chloroethyl) 2-Chloroethylphosphonate
1.1.2.4.2.10 Aliphatic Diphosphates
1.1.2.4.2.11 Tris(tribromoneopentyl) Phosphate
1.1.2.4.2.12 Cyclic Phosphonates
1.1.2.4.2.13 Cyclic Neopentyl Thiophosphoric Anhydride
1.1.2.4.2.14 Organic Phosphinates
1.1.2.4.2.15 Aryl Phosphates
1.1.2.4.3 Reactive Organophosphorus Compounds
1.1.2.4.3.1 Organophosphorus Monomers
1.1.2.4.3.2 Phosphorus-Containing Diols and Other Phosphorus-Containing Alcohols
1.1.2.4.3.3 Reactive Phosphate Diol Oligomer
1.1.2.4.3.4 Oligomeric Phosphate-Phosphonate
1.1.2.4.4 Reactive Organophosphorus Compounds in Textile Finishing
1.1.2.4.4.1 Tetrakis(hydroxymethyl)phosphonium Salts
1.1.2.4.5 Phosphorus-Containing Polymers
1.1.2.4.5.1 Polyester Fibers Containing Phosphorus
1.1.2.4.6 Epoxy Resins Incorporated with Phosphorus
1.1.2.5 Antimony Oxides
1.1.2.6 Other Flame Retardant Chemicals
1.1.2.6.1 Nitrogen Flame Retardants
1.1.2.6.2 Boron-Containing Compounds
1.1.2.6.3 Zinc Compounds
1.1.2.6.4 Other Metal Compounds
1.1.2.6.5 Intumescent Flame Retardants
1.1.2.6.6 Expandable Graphite
1.1.2.6.7 Nanocomposites
1.1.3 Flame Retardants and Their Synergists
1.1.3.1 Halogenated Flame Retardants
1.1.3.2 Phosphorous Flame Retardants
1.1.3.3 Nitrogen Flame Retardants
1.1.3.4 Metal Hydrates
2. A SNAPSHOT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES OF FLAME RETARDANTS
2.1 Building & Construction
2.1.1 Cables and Electric Installations
2.1.2 Structural Insulation
2.1.3 Foam Board Insulation
2.1.4 Structural Elements
2.1.5 Fire Retardant Wood
2.2 Electrical & Electronics
2.2.1 Televisions
2.2.2 Computers
2.2.3 Washing Machines
2.3 Textiles & Furniture
2.4 Transportation
2.4.1 Airplanes
2.4.2 Automobiles
2.4.3 Trains
2.5 Other End-Use Industries
2.5.1 Wires & Cables
2.5.2 Wood
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
3.1 Regulations Galvanize the Move Towards Halogen-Free Flame Retardants in Polymers
3.2 Bio-Based Flame Retardants Gain Traction
3.3 Flame Retardants from Plants Become a Reality
3.4 New Flame Retardant Based on DOPO Derivatives Developed for Application in Waterborne Polyurethane
3.5 Lignin and Its Derivatives Find Application as Innovative Flame Retardants in Polymer Systems
4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
5. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type
6.2 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application
6.3 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
7. NORTH AMERICA
7.1 Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by North American Region
7.2 North American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type
7.3 North American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application
7.4 North American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry
7.5 Major Market Players
7.6 Country-wise Analysis of North American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
7.6.1 The United States
7.6.1.1 United States' Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type
7.6.1.2 United States' Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application
7.6.1.3 United States' Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry
7.6.2 Canada
7.6.2.1 Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type
7.6.2.2 Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application
7.6.2.3 Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry
7.6.3 Mexico
7.6.3.1 Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type
7.6.3.2 Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application
7.6.3.3 Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry
8. EUROPE
9. ASIA-PACIFIC
10. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. NORTH AMERICA
2. EUROPE
3. ASIA-PACIFIC
4. REST OF WORLD
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2. FEEDBACK
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/va11c6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: