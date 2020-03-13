Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Retardant Chemicals - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Epoxy resins and polyolefins form the two largest applications for flame retardant chemicals, and they will retain their leadership position over the analysis period with epoxy resins recording the fastest growth.



While the global building & construction industry accounts for the largest share of flame retardants demand, the electrical & electronics sector, particularly in Asia, will emerge as the fastest growing.



Aluminum Hydroxide is the largest consumed product type with an estimated share of about 42% in 2019, which is anticipated to reach a projected US$5.4 billion by 2026.



However, the global market for Phosphorus Compounds is likely to log the fastest 2019-2026 CAGR of 5.6% and reach a projected US$3.1 billion by 2026. The overall global Flame Retardant Chemicals market for 2020 is expected to reach 2.8 million metric tons.



Research Findings & Coverage

Flame Retardant Chemicals global market analyzed in this study with respect to product types, major applications, and key end-use industries

The report estimates/projects the market size of Flame Retardant Chemicals by product type, application and end-use industry in each major region/country globally for the analysis period

Regulations Galvanize the Move Towards Halogen-Free Flame Retardants in Polymers

Bio-Based Flame Retardants Gain Traction

Flame Retardants from Plants Become a Reality

Lignin and Its Derivatives Find Application as Innovative Flame Retardants in Polymer Systems

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 50

The industry guide includes the contact details for 257 companies

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 What Are Flame Retardants?

1.1.1.1 A Brief History of Flame Retardants

1.1.1.2 Theory and Mechanisms of Flame Retardancy

1.1.1.2.1 Mode of Action of Flame Retardancy

1.1.1.2.1.1 Physical Mode

1.1.1.2.1.1.1 Formation of a Protective Layer

1.1.1.2.1.1.2 Cooling Effect

1.1.1.2.1.1.3 Dilution Effect

1.1.1.2.1.2 Chemical Mode

1.1.1.2.1.2.1 Reaction in Gas (Vapor) Phase

1.1.1.2.1.2.2 Reaction in the Solid Phase

1.1.1.3 Requirements for Feasible Flame Retardants

1.1.1.3.1 Fire Requirements

1.1.1.3.2 Properties of Fire Retarded Materials

1.1.1.3.2.1 Fire Retardant Properties

1.1.1.3.2.2 Mechanical Properties

1.1.1.3.2.3 Physical Properties

1.1.2 Categorization of Flame Retardant Chemicals

1.1.2.1 Aluminum Hydroxide

1.1.2.2 Brominated Compounds

1.1.2.2.1 Classes of Compounds Used

1.1.2.3 Chlorinated Compounds

1.1.2.4 Phosphorus Compounds

1.1.2.4.1 Inorganic Phosphorus Compounds

1.1.2.4.1.1 Red Phosphorus

1.1.2.4.1.2 Ammonium Phosphates

1.1.2.4.1.3 Insoluble Ammonium Polyphosphate

1.1.2.4.1.4 Phosphoric Acid-Based Systems for Cellulosics

1.1.2.4.1.5 Inorganic Phosphinates (Hypophosphites)

1.1.2.4.1.6 Inorganic Phosphite

1.1.2.4.2 Organic Phosphorus Compounds

1.1.2.4.2.1 Melamine and Other Amine Phosphates

1.1.2.4.2.2 Trialkyl Phosphates

1.1.2.4.2.3 Oligomeric Ethyl Ethylene Phosphate

1.1.2.4.2.4 Dimethyl Methylphosphonate

1.1.2.4.2.5 Diethyl Ethylphosphonate and Diethyl Propylphosphonate

1.1.2.4.2.6 Halogenated Alkyl Phosphates and Phosphonates

1.1.2.4.2.7 1-Chloro-2-Propanol Phosphate (3:1)

1.1.2.4.2.8 1,3-Dichloro-2-Propanol Phosphate (3:1)

1.1.2.4.2.9 Bis(2-Chloroethyl) 2-Chloroethylphosphonate

1.1.2.4.2.10 Aliphatic Diphosphates

1.1.2.4.2.11 Tris(tribromoneopentyl) Phosphate

1.1.2.4.2.12 Cyclic Phosphonates

1.1.2.4.2.13 Cyclic Neopentyl Thiophosphoric Anhydride

1.1.2.4.2.14 Organic Phosphinates

1.1.2.4.2.15 Aryl Phosphates

1.1.2.4.3 Reactive Organophosphorus Compounds

1.1.2.4.3.1 Organophosphorus Monomers

1.1.2.4.3.2 Phosphorus-Containing Diols and Other Phosphorus-Containing Alcohols

1.1.2.4.3.3 Reactive Phosphate Diol Oligomer

1.1.2.4.3.4 Oligomeric Phosphate-Phosphonate

1.1.2.4.4 Reactive Organophosphorus Compounds in Textile Finishing

1.1.2.4.4.1 Tetrakis(hydroxymethyl)phosphonium Salts

1.1.2.4.5 Phosphorus-Containing Polymers

1.1.2.4.5.1 Polyester Fibers Containing Phosphorus

1.1.2.4.6 Epoxy Resins Incorporated with Phosphorus

1.1.2.5 Antimony Oxides

1.1.2.6 Other Flame Retardant Chemicals

1.1.2.6.1 Nitrogen Flame Retardants

1.1.2.6.2 Boron-Containing Compounds

1.1.2.6.3 Zinc Compounds

1.1.2.6.4 Other Metal Compounds

1.1.2.6.5 Intumescent Flame Retardants

1.1.2.6.6 Expandable Graphite

1.1.2.6.7 Nanocomposites

1.1.3 Flame Retardants and Their Synergists

1.1.3.1 Halogenated Flame Retardants

1.1.3.2 Phosphorous Flame Retardants

1.1.3.3 Nitrogen Flame Retardants

1.1.3.4 Metal Hydrates



2. A SNAPSHOT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES OF FLAME RETARDANTS

2.1 Building & Construction

2.1.1 Cables and Electric Installations

2.1.2 Structural Insulation

2.1.3 Foam Board Insulation

2.1.4 Structural Elements

2.1.5 Fire Retardant Wood

2.2 Electrical & Electronics

2.2.1 Televisions

2.2.2 Computers

2.2.3 Washing Machines

2.3 Textiles & Furniture

2.4 Transportation

2.4.1 Airplanes

2.4.2 Automobiles

2.4.3 Trains

2.5 Other End-Use Industries

2.5.1 Wires & Cables

2.5.2 Wood



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

3.1 Regulations Galvanize the Move Towards Halogen-Free Flame Retardants in Polymers

3.2 Bio-Based Flame Retardants Gain Traction

3.3 Flame Retardants from Plants Become a Reality

3.4 New Flame Retardant Based on DOPO Derivatives Developed for Application in Waterborne Polyurethane

3.5 Lignin and Its Derivatives Find Application as Innovative Flame Retardants in Polymer Systems



4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Adeka Corporation (Japan)

Albemarle Corporation (United States)

Almatis GmbH (Germany)

China Minmetals Corporation (China)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Daihachi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Huber Engineered Materials (United States)

Israel Chemicals Ltd (Israel)

Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Nabaltec AG (Germany)

U.S. Borax-Rio Tinto (United States)

Zhejiang Wansheng Co., Ltd. (China)

5. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Magnifin Magnesiaprodukte to Establish New Magnesium Hydroxide Plant

ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group to acquire ICL's RecoPhos project technology

Tolsa Expands the Line of Flame Retardant Additives at K 2019

ADEKA Corporation Develops Halogen-Free Flame Retardants - ADK STAB FP Series

FRX Showcases Nofia Phosphonate Halogen-Free Flame Retardants at the K 2019 Exhibition, Dsseldorf, Germany

J.M Huber Corporation Expands Fine Precipitated Hydrate (FPH) Phase Two Capacity Expansion Project

Italmatch and FRX Polymers to enter strategic partnership

ICL to Expand Bromine and Polymeric Flame Retardant Business

3M Company Announce Sale of Gas and Flame Detection Business to Teledyne

Clariant AG Discloses Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Exolit OP

Songwon to unveil new flame retardant synergist family at K 2019

Devan Launches Two New Technologies: Bio-Flam & Odour Breakdown

FRX Polymers Inc Partners With Yoo-Point Group to Develop Water-Based Emulsions

Clariant to Introduce New Flame Retardants for Intumescent Wood, Steel Coatings

Lubrizol Launches Hycar NH3069 Non-Halogen Flame Retardant

Evonik to Supply Reactive Flame Retardant and Anti-Corrosion Agent

Greenchemicals Launches Reactive-Halogen-Free-Flame-Retardants

Budenheim Unveils Halogen-Free Flame Retardant - BUDIT 669

Nabaltec AG Expands the Operation in China

Naprotec LLC to Acquire Land and Buildings in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Bain Capital to Acquire Italmatch Chemicals from Ardian

Dow to Convert Styrofoam Foam Plants to BLUEDGE across North America

LANXESS Acquires Solvay's Phosphorus Additive Business

ICL-IP Unveils New VeriQuel R100, a Phosphorus-Based, Reactive Flame Retardant

SCG Chemicals unveils CIERRA Flame Retardant

J.M. Huber Announces a 20% Capacity Increase at its Manufacturing Plant in Bauxite, Arkansas

LANXESS Expands Capacity of Emerald Innovation 3000 Flame Retardant

U.S. EPA Names Dow Safer Choice Partner of the Year 2017

Nabaltec AG Fully Acquires it's US Joint Venture Nashtec LLC

Albemarle to Discontinue HBCD-Based Flame Retardants Manufacturing

Albemarle and ICL Enter into Polymeric Flame Retardants Agreement

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type

6.2 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application

6.3 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



7. NORTH AMERICA

7.1 Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by North American Region

7.2 North American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type

7.3 North American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application

7.4 North American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry

7.5 Major Market Players

7.6 Country-wise Analysis of North American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

7.6.1 The United States

7.6.1.1 United States' Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type

7.6.1.2 United States' Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application

7.6.1.3 United States' Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry

7.6.2 Canada

7.6.2.1 Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type

7.6.2.2 Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application

7.6.2.3 Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry

7.6.3 Mexico

7.6.3.1 Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type

7.6.3.2 Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application

7.6.3.3 Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry



8. EUROPE



9. ASIA-PACIFIC



10. REST OF WORLD



PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. NORTH AMERICA

2. EUROPE

3. ASIA-PACIFIC

4. REST OF WORLD



PART D: ANNEXURE

1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2. FEEDBACK



Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Adeka Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Almatis GmbH

Ampacet Corporation

Amspec Chemical Corp

Bain Capital

BASF SE

Broadview Technologies, Inc.

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Budenheim

Campine NV

Chang Chun Group

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG

China Minmetals Corporation

Clariant AG

Covestro AG

CTF2000

Daihachi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Devan Chemicals NV

Dover Chemical Corporation

Dow

Evonik Industries AG

FRX Polymers, Inc.

Greenchemicals SpA

Hangzhou JLS Flame Retardants Chemical Co., Ltd.

Huachang Group

Huber Engineered Materials

ICL

Israel Chemicals Ltd

Italmatch Chemicals SPA

J.M Huber Corporation

Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd.

Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Kumyang Co., Ltd.

Kyowa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc.

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, LLC

Nabaltec AG

Naprotec LLC

Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc.

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc.

Rin Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd.

SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Shandong Brother Sci & Tech. Co., Ltd

Solvay SA

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Teijin Limited

The Dow Chemical Company

Thor Group Limited

Tolsa

TOR Minerals International, Inc.

U.S. Borax-Rio Tinto

William Blythe Ltd

Yoo-Point Group

Zhejiang Wansheng Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/va11c6

