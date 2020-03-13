Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Retardant Chemicals - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Epoxy resins and polyolefins form the two largest applications for flame retardant chemicals, and they will retain their leadership position over the analysis period with epoxy resins recording the fastest growth.

While the global building & construction industry accounts for the largest share of flame retardants demand, the electrical & electronics sector, particularly in Asia, will emerge as the fastest growing.

Aluminum Hydroxide is the largest consumed product type with an estimated share of about 42% in 2019, which is anticipated to reach a projected US$5.4 billion by 2026.

However, the global market for Phosphorus Compounds is likely to log the fastest 2019-2026 CAGR of 5.6% and reach a projected US$3.1 billion by 2026. The overall global Flame Retardant Chemicals market for 2020 is expected to reach 2.8 million metric tons.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Flame Retardant Chemicals global market analyzed in this study with respect to product types, major applications, and key end-use industries
  • The report estimates/projects the market size of Flame Retardant Chemicals by product type, application and end-use industry in each major region/country globally for the analysis period
  • Regulations Galvanize the Move Towards Halogen-Free Flame Retardants in Polymers
  • Bio-Based Flame Retardants Gain Traction
  • Flame Retardants from Plants Become a Reality
  • Lignin and Its Derivatives Find Application as Innovative Flame Retardants in Polymer Systems
  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
  • Major companies profiled - 50
  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 257 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 What Are Flame Retardants?
1.1.1.1 A Brief History of Flame Retardants
1.1.1.2 Theory and Mechanisms of Flame Retardancy
1.1.1.2.1 Mode of Action of Flame Retardancy
1.1.1.2.1.1 Physical Mode
1.1.1.2.1.1.1 Formation of a Protective Layer
1.1.1.2.1.1.2 Cooling Effect
1.1.1.2.1.1.3 Dilution Effect
1.1.1.2.1.2 Chemical Mode
1.1.1.2.1.2.1 Reaction in Gas (Vapor) Phase
1.1.1.2.1.2.2 Reaction in the Solid Phase
1.1.1.3 Requirements for Feasible Flame Retardants
1.1.1.3.1 Fire Requirements
1.1.1.3.2 Properties of Fire Retarded Materials
1.1.1.3.2.1 Fire Retardant Properties
1.1.1.3.2.2 Mechanical Properties
1.1.1.3.2.3 Physical Properties
1.1.2 Categorization of Flame Retardant Chemicals
1.1.2.1 Aluminum Hydroxide
1.1.2.2 Brominated Compounds
1.1.2.2.1 Classes of Compounds Used
1.1.2.3 Chlorinated Compounds
1.1.2.4 Phosphorus Compounds
1.1.2.4.1 Inorganic Phosphorus Compounds
1.1.2.4.1.1 Red Phosphorus
1.1.2.4.1.2 Ammonium Phosphates
1.1.2.4.1.3 Insoluble Ammonium Polyphosphate
1.1.2.4.1.4 Phosphoric Acid-Based Systems for Cellulosics
1.1.2.4.1.5 Inorganic Phosphinates (Hypophosphites)
1.1.2.4.1.6 Inorganic Phosphite
1.1.2.4.2 Organic Phosphorus Compounds
1.1.2.4.2.1 Melamine and Other Amine Phosphates
1.1.2.4.2.2 Trialkyl Phosphates
1.1.2.4.2.3 Oligomeric Ethyl Ethylene Phosphate
1.1.2.4.2.4 Dimethyl Methylphosphonate
1.1.2.4.2.5 Diethyl Ethylphosphonate and Diethyl Propylphosphonate
1.1.2.4.2.6 Halogenated Alkyl Phosphates and Phosphonates
1.1.2.4.2.7 1-Chloro-2-Propanol Phosphate (3:1)
1.1.2.4.2.8 1,3-Dichloro-2-Propanol Phosphate (3:1)
1.1.2.4.2.9 Bis(2-Chloroethyl) 2-Chloroethylphosphonate
1.1.2.4.2.10 Aliphatic Diphosphates
1.1.2.4.2.11 Tris(tribromoneopentyl) Phosphate
1.1.2.4.2.12 Cyclic Phosphonates
1.1.2.4.2.13 Cyclic Neopentyl Thiophosphoric Anhydride
1.1.2.4.2.14 Organic Phosphinates
1.1.2.4.2.15 Aryl Phosphates
1.1.2.4.3 Reactive Organophosphorus Compounds
1.1.2.4.3.1 Organophosphorus Monomers
1.1.2.4.3.2 Phosphorus-Containing Diols and Other Phosphorus-Containing Alcohols
1.1.2.4.3.3 Reactive Phosphate Diol Oligomer
1.1.2.4.3.4 Oligomeric Phosphate-Phosphonate
1.1.2.4.4 Reactive Organophosphorus Compounds in Textile Finishing
1.1.2.4.4.1 Tetrakis(hydroxymethyl)phosphonium Salts
1.1.2.4.5 Phosphorus-Containing Polymers
1.1.2.4.5.1 Polyester Fibers Containing Phosphorus
1.1.2.4.6 Epoxy Resins Incorporated with Phosphorus
1.1.2.5 Antimony Oxides
1.1.2.6 Other Flame Retardant Chemicals
1.1.2.6.1 Nitrogen Flame Retardants
1.1.2.6.2 Boron-Containing Compounds
1.1.2.6.3 Zinc Compounds
1.1.2.6.4 Other Metal Compounds
1.1.2.6.5 Intumescent Flame Retardants
1.1.2.6.6 Expandable Graphite
1.1.2.6.7 Nanocomposites
1.1.3 Flame Retardants and Their Synergists
1.1.3.1 Halogenated Flame Retardants
1.1.3.2 Phosphorous Flame Retardants
1.1.3.3 Nitrogen Flame Retardants
1.1.3.4 Metal Hydrates

2. A SNAPSHOT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES OF FLAME RETARDANTS
2.1 Building & Construction
2.1.1 Cables and Electric Installations
2.1.2 Structural Insulation
2.1.3 Foam Board Insulation
2.1.4 Structural Elements
2.1.5 Fire Retardant Wood
2.2 Electrical & Electronics
2.2.1 Televisions
2.2.2 Computers
2.2.3 Washing Machines
2.3 Textiles & Furniture
2.4 Transportation
2.4.1 Airplanes
2.4.2 Automobiles
2.4.3 Trains
2.5 Other End-Use Industries
2.5.1 Wires & Cables
2.5.2 Wood

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
3.1 Regulations Galvanize the Move Towards Halogen-Free Flame Retardants in Polymers
3.2 Bio-Based Flame Retardants Gain Traction
3.3 Flame Retardants from Plants Become a Reality
3.4 New Flame Retardant Based on DOPO Derivatives Developed for Application in Waterborne Polyurethane
3.5 Lignin and Its Derivatives Find Application as Innovative Flame Retardants in Polymer Systems

4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

  • Adeka Corporation (Japan)
  • Albemarle Corporation (United States)
  • Almatis GmbH (Germany)
  • China Minmetals Corporation (China)
  • Clariant AG (Switzerland)
  • Daihachi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Huber Engineered Materials (United States)
  • Israel Chemicals Ltd (Israel)
  • Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Lanxess AG (Germany)
  • Nabaltec AG (Germany)
  • U.S. Borax-Rio Tinto (United States)
  • Zhejiang Wansheng Co., Ltd. (China)

5. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

  • Magnifin Magnesiaprodukte to Establish New Magnesium Hydroxide Plant
  • ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group to acquire ICL's RecoPhos project technology
  • Tolsa Expands the Line of Flame Retardant Additives at K 2019
  • ADEKA Corporation Develops Halogen-Free Flame Retardants - ADK STAB FP Series
  • FRX Showcases Nofia Phosphonate Halogen-Free Flame Retardants at the K 2019 Exhibition, Dsseldorf, Germany
  • J.M Huber Corporation Expands Fine Precipitated Hydrate (FPH) Phase Two Capacity Expansion Project
  • Italmatch and FRX Polymers to enter strategic partnership
  • ICL to Expand Bromine and Polymeric Flame Retardant Business
  • 3M Company Announce Sale of Gas and Flame Detection Business to Teledyne
  • Clariant AG Discloses Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Exolit OP
  • Songwon to unveil new flame retardant synergist family at K 2019
  • Devan Launches Two New Technologies: Bio-Flam & Odour Breakdown
  • FRX Polymers Inc Partners With Yoo-Point Group to Develop Water-Based Emulsions
  • Clariant to Introduce New Flame Retardants for Intumescent Wood, Steel Coatings
  • Lubrizol Launches Hycar NH3069 Non-Halogen Flame Retardant
  • Evonik to Supply Reactive Flame Retardant and Anti-Corrosion Agent
  • Greenchemicals Launches Reactive-Halogen-Free-Flame-Retardants
  • Budenheim Unveils Halogen-Free Flame Retardant - BUDIT 669
  • Nabaltec AG Expands the Operation in China
  • Naprotec LLC to Acquire Land and Buildings in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • Bain Capital to Acquire Italmatch Chemicals from Ardian
  • Dow to Convert Styrofoam Foam Plants to BLUEDGE across North America
  • LANXESS Acquires Solvay's Phosphorus Additive Business
  • ICL-IP Unveils New VeriQuel R100, a Phosphorus-Based, Reactive Flame Retardant
  • SCG Chemicals unveils CIERRA Flame Retardant
  • J.M. Huber Announces a 20% Capacity Increase at its Manufacturing Plant in Bauxite, Arkansas
  • LANXESS Expands Capacity of Emerald Innovation 3000 Flame Retardant
  • U.S. EPA Names Dow Safer Choice Partner of the Year 2017
  • Nabaltec AG Fully Acquires it's US Joint Venture Nashtec LLC
  • Albemarle to Discontinue HBCD-Based Flame Retardants Manufacturing
  • Albemarle and ICL Enter into Polymeric Flame Retardants Agreement

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type
6.2 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application
6.3 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

7. NORTH AMERICA
7.1 Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by North American Region
7.2 North American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type
7.3 North American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application
7.4 North American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry
7.5 Major Market Players
7.6 Country-wise Analysis of North American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
7.6.1 The United States
7.6.1.1 United States' Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type
7.6.1.2 United States' Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application
7.6.1.3 United States' Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry
7.6.2 Canada
7.6.2.1 Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type
7.6.2.2 Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application
7.6.2.3 Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry
7.6.3 Mexico
7.6.3.1 Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Product Type
7.6.3.2 Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by Application
7.6.3.3 Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Overview by End-Use Industry

8. EUROPE

9. ASIA-PACIFIC

10. REST OF WORLD

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. NORTH AMERICA
2. EUROPE
3. ASIA-PACIFIC
4. REST OF WORLD

PART D: ANNEXURE
1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2. FEEDBACK

