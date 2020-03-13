Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Assay Type, by Detection Range, by Disease Area (Cancer, Endometriosis, Cardiovascular Diseases), by End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global C-reactive protein testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.



Several studies have shown the role of C-reactive proteins as an inflammatory marker in gastrointestinal diseases. This has accelerated the reliance on these proteins for the diagnosis of a disease like Crohn's disease and acute pancreatitis. The initiatives undertaken by government agencies to increase awareness as well as uptake of point-of-care are factors driving the market.



The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases coupled with subsequent demand for robust disease testing protocols has driven the market to a considerable extent. POC based CRP testing within healthcare settings and among patients drives market growth. For instance, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has recommended the usage of POC CRP testing in primary care for adult patients diagnosed with respiratory tract infections.



Increase in funds and investments for research entities that are engaged in performing research activities in this area, boost market progression. The National Institute for Health Research, the Wellcome Trust, and the Department for International Development are among the few funding agencies engaged in supporting C-reactive protein tests related research activities.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Immunoturbidimetric assay segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

This is attributive to the introduction of less expensive automated and highly sensitive immunoturbidimetric assays that have a wide measuring range for CRP levels

High sensitivity C-reactive protein accounted for the major revenue share in 2019 owing to their efficiency in delivering results with high accuracy as compared to the conventional assays

CRP is one of the important biomarkers that play a direct role in promoting vessel damage, vascular inflammation, and other clinical cardiovascular events

This has resulted in the high adoption rate of these tests for the detection of cardiovascular diseases, as compared to other disease areas

The high usage rate of these tests within clinical settings is attributive to the largest revenue share of clinics due to an increase in the number of patient visits in clinics

The clinics, including physician offices, outpatient clinics, and community health centers conduct these tests at an affordable cost in minimal time, resulting in the largest share

North America dominated the C-reactive protein testing market due to the presence of agencies, such as the American College of Cardiology Foundation, which raises awareness for the preliminary screening of inflammatory disorders, thereby positively influencing the uptake of these tests

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR owing to the ongoing research studies pertaining CRP testing in the Asian countries, which promotes the adoption of these tests in this region

Quest Diagnostics, Siemens, Danaher, Abbott, Roche, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are some key companies operating in the market

These companies are expanding their product portfolio and distribution network through partnership and agreement models to reinforce their market presence

For instance, in May 2018, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics signed an agreement with Sentinel Diagnostics to develop CRP Ultra (MP) Assay for future CRP testing in hospitals and laboratories.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Increasing R&D in the field of C-reactive protein testing

3.1.1.2 Rising incidence of chronic disorders

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Availability of alternative disease testing methods

3.2 Opportunity Analysis

3.2.1 Technological advancements pertaining to conventional CRP tests

3.2.2 Growing adoption of point-of-care tests

3.3 Threat Analysis

3.3.1 Threat analysis on conventional CRP tests

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Assay Type, 2019

3.5 C-reactive Protein (CRP) Testing Market-SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.6 IndustryAnalysis - Porter's



4. C-reactive Protein (CRP) Testing Market: Assay Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 C-Reactive Protein Testing Market: Assay Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Immunoturbidimetric Assay

4.2.1 Global immunoturbidimetric assay market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3 ELISA

4.3.1 Global ELISA market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Clinical ELISA

4.3.2.1 Global clinical ELISA market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3.3 Nonclinical ELISA

4.3.3.1 Global nonclinical ELISA market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

4.4.1 Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Global other assay types market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



5. C-reactive Protein (CRP) Testing Market: Detection Range Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 C-Reactive Protein Testing Market: Detection Range Movement Analysis

5.2 High Sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hs-CRP)

5.2.1 Global hsCRP market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3 Conventional CRP

5.3.1 Global conventional CRP market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4 Cardiac CRP (cCRP)

5.4.1 Global cardiac CRP market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



6. C-reactive Protein (CRP) Testing Market: Disease Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 C-Reactive Protein Testing Market: Disease Area Movement Analysis

6.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

6.2.1 Global cardiovascular diseases CRP testing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3 Cancer

6.3.1 Global cancer CRP testing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.4 Rheumatoid Arthritis

6.4.1 Global rheumatoid arthritis CRP testing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.5 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

6.5.1 Global inflammatory bowel disease CRP testing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.6 Endometriosis

6.6.1 Global endometriosis CRP testing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.7 Lupus

6.7.1 Global lupus CRP testing market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Global others market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



7. C-reactive Protein (CRP) Testing Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 C-Reactive Protein Testing Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2 Clinics

7.2.1 Global clinics market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.2.2 Clinics, by entity

7.2.2.1 Physician offices

7.2.2.1.1 Global physician offices market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.2.2.2 Small clinics

7.2.2.2.1 Global small clinics market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.2.2.3 Others

7.2.2.3.1 Global other clinics market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.2.3 Clinics, by settings

7.2.3.1 Urban settings

7.2.3.1.1 Global urban setting clinics market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.2.3.2 Rural settings

7.2.3.2.1 Global rural settings clinic market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3 Hospitals

7.3.1 Global hospitals market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3.2 Urban setting

7.3.2.1 Global urban setting hospitals market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3.3 Rural setting

7.3.3.1 Global rural setting hospitals market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4 Laboratories

7.4.1 Global laboratories market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4.2 Urban setting

7.4.2.1 Global urban setting laboratories market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4.3 Rural setting

7.4.3.1 Global rural setting laboratories market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5 Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

7.5.1 Global assisted living healthcare facilities market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5.2 Urban setting

7.5.2.1 Global urban setting assisted living healthcare facilities market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5.3 Rural setting

7.5.3.1 Global rural setting assisted living healthcare facilities market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.6 Home

7.6.1 Global home market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Global others market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



8. C-reactive Protein (CRP) Testing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Assay, Detection Area, Disease Area, & End-use

8.1 C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Share by Region, 2019 & 2027

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Company Categorization

9.2 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.3 Public Companies

9.3.1 Company market position analysis

9.4 Private Companies

9.4.1 List of key emerging companies

9.5 Strategy Framework

9.6 Company Profiles

9.6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.6.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.6.3 Danaher

9.6.4 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

9.6.5 Siemens

9.6.6 Abbott Laboratories

9.6.7 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

9.6.8 Merck KGaA

9.6.9 Abaxis, Inc.

9.6.10 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

9.6.11 Getein Biotech, Inc.

9.6.12 HORIBA, Ltd.

9.6.13 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

9.6.14 BODITECH MED, INC

9.6.15 Aidian

9.6.16 Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

9.6.17 Abcam plc

9.6.18 Bio-Techne

9.6.19 EKF Diagnostics

9.6.20 SD Biosensor, INC.



