Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software Defined Radio Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, by Component, by Frequency Band, by Platform, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global software defined radio market size is expected to reach USD 39.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.



Software defined radio (SDR) continues to evolve technologically as it helps in the transmission and reception of long-range signals with high frequency. It provides advantages while addressing issues pertaining to the limitations of spectrum and wireless communications. Moreover, technologies have matured, which are now enabling software defined radio implementations that have wide bandwidth applications delivering high-quality services. Military modernization activities carried out in several countries such as the U.S., Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Australia with a focus on enhancing their communication systems are expected to drive the SDR market growth over the forecast period.



It is projected that SDR would act as a base technology for the delivery of telecommunication services such as digital TV, radio broadcasts, and video streaming channels in the near future. SDR comes in two forms - modulation and flexible frequency range, and waveform and agile frequency range. The former is commonly implemented since it does not require any alteration to the hardware. For instance, modern mobile wireless systems are generally implemented under this pattern.



The frequency selection generally needs a carrier frequency under the required range, which is normally achieved through a local oscillator. Moreover, SDR is increasingly being adopted for carrying out 5G mobile network trials in the spectrum band of 3.5 GHz and 25 GHz, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to market players.



Rising demand for efficient transmission devices influences SDR applications. The commercial growth of software defined radio is driven by the re-configurability and interoperability of SDR for different applications. The Europe market is projected to grow at a significant rate, and would primarily be driven by the increasing need for data centers to fix issues pertaining to data flow.



The software defined radio market is flourishing due to an increase in LTE/4G and wireless services offered by telecom companies. Extensive spending on R&D activities in countries such as Australia, Russia, and the U.S. is more likely to result in efficient services offered by key players through the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Cognitive radio is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as it is used in applications such as location tracking, spectrum sensing, and spectrum allocation

Software is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of SDR in software radio access networks (RAN), which consists of a single hardware platform that supports multiple wireless communication standards and protocols

Ground-based SDR systems are witnessing a surge in demand owing to the implementation of ground station receiver with Single Antenna Interference Cancellation (SAIC) technique

UHF band frequency segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to its increasing usage in aerospace and satellite communications

Commercial is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing end use segment owing to the adoption of SDRs in health monitoring systems such as Wireless Body Area Networks (WBAN)

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the adoption of SDRs by government agencies for the development of communication networks such as Government Radio Network (GRN) by the Chinese government in the city of Beijing

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2027

2.2 Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market, 2016 - 2027

2.2.1 Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, by region, 2016 - 2027

2.2.2 Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, by type, 2016 - 2027

2.2.3 Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, by component, 2016 - 2027

2.2.3.1 Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, by hardware, 2016 - 2027

2.2.4 Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, by frequency band, 2016 - 2027

2.2.5 Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, by platform, 2016 - 2027

2.2.6 Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, by end use, 2016 - 2027

2.2.6.1 Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, by end use, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 3 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects Mapping

3.3 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 SDR: Vendor landscape, 2019

3.4 Software Defined Radio (SDR) - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Technology trends

3.4.2 Regulatory trends

3.4.3 Application trends

3.4.4 Vendor trends

3.4.5 Market driver analysis

3.4.5.1 Growing demand for Software Defined Radio (SDR) in defense, public safety, and commercial R&D industries

3.4.5.2 Advanced capabilities such as increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness of digital radio

3.4.5.3 Rise in number of digital service users of wireless devices and smartphone proliferation

3.4.6 Market challenge analysis

3.4.6.1 Security issues

3.4.7 Market opportunity analysis

3.4.7.1 Adoption of new and emerging communication technologies such as 4G and 5G

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market - Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

3.8 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.9 SDR Common Issues Faced by Government

3.9.1 Spectrum allocation problem

3.9.2 Building a waveform inventory

3.10 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Recommendation

3.10.1 Overview

3.10.2 Case studies

3.11 Phased Array Antennas Analysis

3.11.1 Overview

3.11.2 Advantages and disadvantages

3.11.3 Array arrangements analysis

3.11.3.1 Linear array

3.11.3.2 Planar array

3.11.3.3 Frequency scanning array

3.11.4 Case Study

3.12 Applications of Software Defined Radio (SDR) In Space Communication



Chapter 4 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market: Radiation Hardened Device Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Evolving Radiation Hardened Electronics for Space Applications

4.3 Radiation Hardened Electronics Manufacturers and Certifications

4.4 Capabilities and Specifications of Radiation Hardened Electronics

4.5 Application of Radiation Hardened Device in SDR

4.6 Key Companies Offering Radiation Hardened Device for SDR Applications



Chapter 5 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market: SDR Programs Analysis

5.1 SDR Programs Analysis

5.2 SDR Program - Benefits

5.3 SWOT Analysis of SDR Market



Chapter 6 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market: User Requirements and Specifications (URS) Analysis

6.1 Requirement & Specification for Government SDR

6.2 Requirement & Specification for Commercial SDR

6.3 Requirement & Specification for Future SDR



Chapter 7 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market: SDR Design & Parts Analysis

7.1 SDR Parts Analysis

7.1.1 Antenna

7.1.2 RF front-end

7.1.3 IF amplifier

7.1.4 Analog-to-digital converter

7.1.5 Digital-to-analog converter

7.1.6 Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

7.1.7 General Purpose Processor (GPP)



Chapter 8 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Type Outlook

8.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share by Type, 2019

8.2 General Purpose Radio

8.2.1 General Purpose Radio market, 2016 - 2027

8.3 Joint Tactical Radio System

8.3.1 Joint tactical radio system market, 2016 - 2027

8.4 Cognitive Radio

8.4.1 Cognitive radio market, 2016 - 2027

8.5 TETRA

8.5.1 TETRA market, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 9 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Component Outlook

9.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share by Component, 2019

9.2 Hardware

9.2.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) hardware market, 2016 - 2027

9.2.2 Antenna

9.2.2.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) antenna market, 2016 - 2027

9.2.3 Transmitter

9.2.3.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) transmitter market, 2016 - 2027

9.2.4 Receiver

9.2.4.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) receiver market, 2016 - 2027

9.2.5 Others

9.2.5.1 Other Software Defined Radio (SDR) hardware market, 2016 - 2027

9.3 Software

9.3.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) software market, 2016 - 2027

9.4 Service

9.4.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) service market, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 10 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Frequency Band Outlook

10.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share by Frequency Band, 2019

10.2 High Frequency (HF)

10.2.1 High Frequency (HF) Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, 2016 - 2027

10.3 Very High Frequency (VHF)

10.3.1 Very High Frequency (VHF) Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, 2016 - 2027

10.4 Ultra High Frequency (VHF)

10.4.1 Ultra High Frequency (VHF) Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, 2016 - 2027

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Other frequency band Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 11 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Platform Outlook

11.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share by Platform, 2019

11.2 Ground

11.2.1 Ground-based Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, 2016 - 2027

11.3 Naval

11.3.1 Naval-based Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, 2016 - 2027

11.4 Airborne

11.4.1 Airborne Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, 2016 - 2027

11.5 Space

11.5.1 Space-based Software Defined Radio (SDR) market, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 12 Software Defined Radio (SDR) End Use Outlook

12.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share by End Use, 2019

12.2 Aerospace & Defense

12.2.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) market in aerospace & defense end use, 2016 - 2027

12.2.1.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) market in space end use, 2016 - 2027

12.2.1.2 Software Defined Radio (SDR) market in military end use, 2016 - 2027

12.3 Telecommunication

12.3.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) market in telecommunication end use, 2016 - 2027

12.4 Public Safety

12.4.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) market in public safety end use, 2016 - 2027

12.5 Commercial

12.5.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) market in commercial end use, 2016 - 2027

12.6 Others

12.6.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) market in other end uses, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 13 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Regional Outlook

13.1 Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Region, 2019

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 Latin America

13.6 MEA



Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Analog Devices, Inc.

14.2 Anaren, Inc.

14.3 BAE Systems

14.4 Collins Aerospace Systems

14.5 Data Device Corporation

14.6 DataSoft Corporation

14.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.

14.8 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

14.9 Indra Sistemas, S.A.

14.10 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

14.11 Microchip Technology Inc.

14.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.13 Raytheon Company

14.14 Renesas Electronics Corporation

14.15 STMicroelectronics

14.16 Texas Instruments Incorporated



