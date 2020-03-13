TORONTO, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Andrée St-Germain to the board of directors of the Corporation.



Ms. St-Germain is an experienced mining executive with an extensive background in banking, mining finance and financial management. Andrée holds an MBA (Honours) from the Schulich School of Business (York University) in Toronto, and is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Integra Resources Corp. Her previous work experience includes Chief Financial Officer of Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. and several years as an investment banker at Dundee Capital Markets. Andrée has formerly held board positions with Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. and IDM Mining Ltd., and currently serves on the board of Ascot Resources Ltd. and the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME). In 2019 Ms. St-Germain received the Young Mining Professional Eira Thomas award.



John Burzynski, Osisko’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented: On behalf of the board and the Corporation, we are pleased to welcome Andrée to Osisko. Andrée brings a strong and diverse experience in mining, finance and banking that will compliment our existing board members.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d’Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

For further information please contact:

John Burzynski

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 363-8653