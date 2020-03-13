EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS) today announced the company will host an interactive, physician-led webinar to discuss the importance of volume management in the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Dr. Amir Kazory will moderate the discussion on March 17 at 11 AM EDT, which will include the role of ultrafiltration in restoring and maintaining fluid balance in critically ill patients.



Dr. Mehdi Oloomi will discuss the importance of identifying volume overload in COVID-19 patients and will be followed by Dr. Maria DeVita who will cover role of congestion in the deterioration of renal function. The panel will then discuss advantages of ultrafiltration with the FDA-cleared Aquadex SmartFlow™. The Aquadex SmartFlow system is a clinically proven therapy that provides a simple, flexible, and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (volume overload). The World Health Organization (WHO) recently released a protocol for treating patients infected with the coronavirus COVID-19, highlighting the need for effective fluid management treatment strategies when caring for the critical patient population because the risk of volume overload is very high.1

Webinar Details: Presenters

Amir Kazory, MD, FASN, University of Florida

Maria DeVita, MD, FACP, FASN, The Lennox Hill Hospital

Mehdi Oloomi, MD, The Mount Sinai Hospital

Learning Objectives:

Discuss the WHO protocol and the importance of identifying volume overload in COVID-19 infected patients

Understand the risks associated with volume overload, importance of maintaining fluid balance, and benefits of using ultrafiltration in patients with volume overload

Discuss training and personnel required to quickly implement access to ultrafiltration

Hear real-world critical care patient case studies

“It’s important that health care providers are aware of available, innovative technologies that can improve outcomes for their patients,” said Dr. Amir Kazory, MD, FASN, University of Florida. “Efficient volume management techniques are critical to improving outcomes and quality of life in critically ill patients. It's our responsibility as practicing physicians to understand how we can aggressively treat and protect against adverse outcomes.”

“With potential surges in critically ill patients as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to ensure that clinicians understand and have access to our products, teams and advisors,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. "We designed the Aquadex SmartFlow system to address the needs of critical care patients suffering from hypervolemia (volume overload) and want to ensure all patients are able to access the care they need.”

Register to participate in this informative webinar by following this link: www.bit.ly/2vhRW7z . For those unable to attend the webinar, an audio archive of the webcast and a transcript will be available at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events within 48 hours after the event concludes.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements about the clinical use of the Aquadex SmartFlow system in patients infected with the coronavirus COVID-19. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

________________________________________

1 WHO reference number: WHO/nCoV/Clinical/2020.3

