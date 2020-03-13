SALT LAKE CITY, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a company focused on the outdoor and consumer industries, today announced the appointment of Kelly Davis as executive vice president of operations and talent, effective March 26, 2020.

Davis has nearly 20 years of manufacturing and leadership experience and a track record of building high-performing teams that drive superior growth and profitability. He previously served as a vice president and general manager of IDEX Corporation ("IDEX"), a diversified engineered products company, where he managed the Trebor and Knight business units. While at IDEX, Davis recruited, developed and scaled a number of leadership teams focused on executing strategic initiatives to improve financial performance and drive sustainable growth.

Prior to joining IDEX, Davis served as senior operations lean manager for Ultradent Products, a global dental supply and manufacturing company, where he implemented Lean and Six Sigma projects that achieved $2.5 million in annual cost savings. He began his career as an independent consultant, working with more than 200 manufacturing companies across Utah to optimize operations for profitable growth. Davis has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from Western Governors University and holds several operational certifications, including Six Sigma Black Belt and Lean Facilitator.

“Kelly is a proven leader with an unparalleled ability to assemble and oversee teams that enhance operational efficiency and drive outstanding results,” said John Walbrecht, president of Clarus. “At Clarus, we are committed to being one of the most innovative companies in the outdoor industry while driving long-term growth and profitability. We are confident Kelly is the right person to drive quality improvement, further optimize operations and help efficiently grow our unique brands.”

Davis said, “Clarus is a clear leader in the outdoor and consumer industries due to its unique and iconic ‘super-fan’ brands that help define the activities they serve. I am honored to join the Company at this exciting time and look forward to working with John and the rest of the leadership team to continue scaling the business by investing in innovation and operational efficiency.”

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport markets. With a strong reputation for innovation, style, quality, design, safety and durability, Clarus’ portfolio of iconic brands includes Black Diamond®, Sierra®, PIEPS®, and SKINourishment® sold through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com , www.sierrabullets.com , or www.pieps.com .



Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the overall level of consumer demand on our products; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of the Company's customers; the Company's ability to implement its business strategy, the ability of the Company to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in governmental regulation, legislation or public opinion relating to the manufacture and sale of bullets and ammunition by our Sierra segment, and the possession and use of firearms and ammunition by our customers; the Company’s exposure to product liability or product warranty claims and other loss contingencies; stability of the Company's manufacturing facilities and suppliers, including in light of disease epidemics and health-related concerns such as the coronavirus; the impact that global climate change trends may have on the Company and its suppliers and customers; the Company's ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, our information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards; changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; and the Company’s ability to declare a dividend. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

