The India wood and laminate flooring market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.32 billion by 2027. It is expected to exhibit a revenue-based CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for premium flooring products in luxury living spaces, such as hotels, villas, restaurants, and other such lodging facilities is expected to drive the market growth. Laminate flooring is emerging as a cost-effective alternative to hardwood flooring without compromising with the aesthetics. This factor is also anticipated to positively influence the market growth in the forthcoming years.



Flooring products made of hardwood, softwood, engineered wood, and laminates are popular choices among the retailers owing to the natural finish and comparatively low prices. In addition, textured laminates with a variety of colors are utilized in retail stores owing to their easy maintenance.



Key market players such as Tarkett, Mohawk, and Pergo are engaged in the development of wood and laminate floorings with superior durability and customization options. In addition, compliance with the green building codes by governing bodies is expected to positively impact the product demand as these tiles are environment-friendly and recyclable.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Wood flooring segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 6.6% over the estimated time owing to wide application of the product in commercial construction and benefits such as durability and enhanced aesthetics

Laminate flooring segment is expected to witness a notable growth as the industry is witnessing rapid enhancements in printing technologies thereby enabling the development of laminates with new designs and textures

Commercial applications segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5% over the forecast period owing to increasing product penetration in retail and hospitality construction

Rapidly expanding commercial sector in the country including malls and retail shops is expected to drive the demand for wood and laminate floorings

Rising government efforts to boost the tourism sector in the country is expected to positively influence the hospitality sector, which in turn is expected to drive the market

India wood and laminate flooring market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of numerous small and medium manufacturers along with the key global players



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Report Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 Information Procurement

1.3.1 Purchased Database

1.3.2 Internal Database

1.3.3 Secondary Sources

1.3.4 Third Party Perspective

1.3.5 Primary Research

1.4 Information Analysis

1.4.1 Data Analysis Models

1.5 Market Formulation and Data Visualization

1.6 List of data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 India Wood & Laminate Flooring Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 India flooring Industry Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 India Wood & Laminate Flooring Market: Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Manufacturing trends

3.3.2 Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.3 Vendor selection criteria Analysis

3.4 Technology Overview

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3 Industry Challenges

3.7 Industry Analysis

3.7.1 Porter's

3.7.2 PESTEL



Chapter 4 India Wood & Laminate Flooring Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 India Wood & Laminate Flooring: Product movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2 Wood Flooring M

4.2.1 Wood flooring market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.3 Laminate Flooring

4.3.1 Laminate flooring market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 India Wood & Laminate Flooring Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 India Wood and laminate flooring market: Application movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecasts, in residential application, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts, in commercial application, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.3.1 Market estimates and forecasts, in industrial application 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 India Wood & Laminate Flooring Market - Competitive Analysis

6.1 Key players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

6.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

6.3.2 List of end-users

6.3.3 Company market ranking

6.3.3.1 SWOT, by top players



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Accord Floors

7.2 Armstrong World Industries

7.3 Avant Flooring

7.4 BVG Flooring

7.5 EGO Flooring

7.6 Eurotex

7.7 Greenlam Industries (Mikasa)

7.8 Notion Flooring

7.9 Parkay Floors

7.10 Pergo

7.11 QuickStep

7.12 Red Floor India

7.13 Surfaces India Flooring Pvt. Ltd

7.14 Westwood Flooring

7.15 WoodFloorsIndia



