Global cenospheres market is projected to grow from around $ 663 million in 2019 to $ 940 million in 2025 owing to increasing demand from oil & gas, construction, and various end-use industries across the globe.



Rapid urbanization, growth of technology & automation and advancements in material science technologies are some other factors contributing to growth of cenospheres market globally. Leading consumers of cenospheres include construction, plastics, aerospace, automotive and surface coating industries.



Additionally, increasing demand from developing economies for paint and polymer applications is anticipated to outdo other developed markets for cenospheres over the course of next five years. Moreover, rise in oil and gas production activities in Middle East countries and increase in exploration of shale gas in North America, is expected to fuel the demand for cenospheres until 2025.



However, there are certain factors which might hamper the growth of global cenospheres market. Governments in various regions are keen on promoting fly ash over cenospheres due to rising concerns over environmental pollution. This has resulted in limited extraction of cenospheres, making it difficult for manufacturers to produce cenospheres according to their requirements. Also, lack of awareness about the quality control process in various developing countries across the globe is causing hindrance to the growth of market.



Global cenospheres market is segmented under type, application, end use industry and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into grey cenospheres and white cenospheres. Grey type accounted for a market share of over 60% in 2019 owing to its frequent natural occurrence compared to white cenospheres and extensive usage in applications. Based on end user industry, cenospheres market is segmented into oil and gas, refractory, construction, paints and coatings, automotive and others. Out of these, oil and gas end use segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. The reasons behind growth of this segment are growing shale gas exploration and production activities in the North American region, and rising oil and gas production activities in the Middle East.



Major players operating in global cenospheres market include Qingdao Eastchem Inc., Suek AG, Enviropheres Pty Ltd, Ceno Technologies Incorporated, ScotAsh Limited, Omya International AG, Cenostar Corporation, Petra Buildcare Products, Cenospheres India Pvt. Ltd., Eko Exports SA and others. The companies are focusing on selling products through tender route to increase their reach and generate more revenues.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global cenospheres market.

To classify and forecast global cenospheres market based on type, application, end use industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global cenospheres market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global cenospheres market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global cenospheres market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global cenospheres market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Product Awareness

4.2. Challenges and Unmet Needs

4.3. Price Satisfaction

4.4. Preferred Credit Period



5. Global Cenospheres Market Overview



6. Global Cenospheres Production Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Grey Cenospheres, White Cenospheres)

6.2.2. By Application (Insulating Materials, Roofing Materials, Refractory Materials, Tire and Engine Parts, Others)

6.2.3. By End Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Refractory, Construction, Paints and Coatings, Automotive, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2019)

6.2.5. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Cenospheres Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By End Use Industry

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.4.1. China Cenospheres Market Outlook

7.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.1.1.1. By Value

7.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.1.2.1. By Type

7.4.1.2.2. By Application

7.4.1.2.3. By End Use Industry

7.4.2. India Cenospheres Market Outlook

7.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.2.1.1. By Value

7.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.2.2.1. By Type

7.4.2.2.2. By Application

7.4.2.2.3. By End Use Industry

7.4.3. Japan Cenospheres Market Outlook

7.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.3.1.1. By Value

7.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.3.2.1. By Type

7.4.3.2.2. By Application

7.4.3.2.3. By End Use Industry

7.4.4. South Korea Cenospheres Market Outlook

7.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.4.1.1. By Value

7.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.4.2.1. By Type

7.4.4.2.2. By Application

7.4.4.2.3. By End Use Industry

7.4.5. Australia Cenospheres Market Outlook

7.4.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.5.1.1. By Value

7.4.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.5.2.1. By Type

7.4.5.2.2. By Application

7.4.5.2.3. By End Use Industry

7.4.6. Malaysia Cenospheres Market Outlook

7.4.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.6.1.1. By Value

7.4.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.6.2.1. By Type

7.4.6.2.2. By Application

7.4.6.2.3. By End Use Industry



8. Europe Cenospheres Market Outlook



9. North America Cenospheres Market Outlook



10. South America Cenospheres Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Cenospheres Market Outlook



12. Value Chain Analysis



13. Pricing Analysis



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Company Profiles (Top 10 Global Players)

16.1.1. Qingdao Eastchem Inc.

16.1.2. Suek AG

16.1.3. Enviropheres Pty Ltd

16.1.4. Ceno Technologies Incorporated

16.1.5. ScotAsh Limited

16.1.6. Omya International AG

16.1.7. Cenostar Corporation

16.1.8. Petra Buildcare Products

16.1.9. Cenospheres India Pvt. Ltd.

16.1.10. Eko Exports SA



