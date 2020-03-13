13 March 2020

Announcement no. 20/2020

Share buyback programme completed

In the period April 30, 2019 to March 12, 2020, Alm. Brand A/S has completed a share buyback programme of up to DKK 200 million.

The share buyback programme was announced and described in detail in company announcement no. 26/2019.

The share buyback programme has been completed in accordance with the Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and has been managed by Danske Bank A/S.

The share buyback programme was completed on March 12, 2020 with the release of company announcement no. 19/2020, in which detailed transaction data is provided in accordance with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

A total of 3,546,087 shares has been acquired under the share buyback programme at an average price of DKK 56.40 per share. The total share buyback amounts to DKK 199,991,992, equivalent to 100% (rounded) of the total programme.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,889,404 own shares, which is equal to 2.5% of the share capital.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Senior Investor Relations Officer Mikael Bo Larsen, phone +445 5143 8002.

