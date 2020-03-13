Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Narcolepsy Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type; Distribution Channel and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American Narcolepsy Market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,024.8 million in 2027 from US$ 919.6 million in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019-2027.



The narcolepsy market is expected to grow due to key driving factors such as rising sleep disorders and growing pharmaceutical industry. The market is divided into three countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The driver for these countries include an increase in the demand for rare disease medications from biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the presence of key market players and extensive R&D conducted by various academic and research institutes. In addition, extensive research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies further expected to stimulate the growth of the Narcolepsy market in North America.



The North America region is the largest market for the pharmaceutical industry. Countries such as the United States and Canada are leading countries that are the innovators for various innovations in the pharmaceutical industry. The United States has various regulatory bodies that regulate the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Regulating bodies such as the US FDA encourages and promotes the development of treatment for rare diseases. Also, increasing incidences are increasing the demand for treatments and better health conditions. Also, the growing population across the North American countries are also leading to an increasing need for the treatments.



In addition, the country is experiencing a rise in the number of start-ups in the pharmaceutical industry in the region. Also, the pharmaceutical industry is also growing due to various strategic developments such as market consolidation, new product development, increasing expansion of the local players to other regions. Moreover, the country spends more on the pharmaceutical industry that enables them to expand their innovations and production capacity.

Furthermore, various companies invest in contract manufacturing, which strategically helps companies to expand their production capacity. Also, the countries in the North American region have adopted the use of generic drugs, which is leading to increasing numbers of foreign players to enter the United States and Canadian markets.



The focus on biopharmaceutical and personalized medicines have increased the research and development of the products. The increasing development in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to increase innovations for the medicines that treat narcolepsy.



In 2018, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share of the narcolepsy market, by distribution channel. This segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the rising prescription for narcolepsy drugs that are distributed through hospital pharmacies. The segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Some of the significant primary and secondary sources for Narcolepsy included in the report are American Journal of Medicine, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association, Canadian Association for Neuroscience Association, and others.



