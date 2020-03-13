Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomics and Proteomic Tools for Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers the Genomics and Proteomics Tools market, dynamics and competitive landscape of the Emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific. Key countries to be covered includes-China, South Korea and India. The market would cover products or tools for performing genomics and proteomics studies.
Technologies and the products that are covered in the report include - Sequencing technologies-Sangers Sequencing & Next Generation Sequencing, PCR Technologies, Flow Cytometry, Mass Spectrometry, Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation technologies(technique) and Separation Technologies for Nucleic Acids. A competitive Landscape for key selected technologies is covered along with profiles of manufacturers engaged in providing related technological products or services.
The Report Includes:
- 22 data tables and 20 additional tables
- An overview of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets for genomics and proteomics tools within the life sciences industry
- Country-specific data and market analysis of genomics and proteomic technologies for China, India, South Korea, and other emerging economies
- Analyses of the APAC market trends, with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Information on factors driving the industry's growth, current trends and opportunities, regulatory challenges and technological advancements that will shape the future - marketplace within the APAC region
- Identification of the companies best-positioned to meet the enormous supply-demand equation because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
- Assessment of the competitive landscape and data corresponding to shares of leading market participants
- Patent study and analysis covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents
- Company profiles of leading market players within the APAC emerging markets, including 3Billion Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Novogene Corp., Qiagen NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Landscape of Genomics and Proteomics Tools by Technology and Products
- Overview
- History of Life Sciences
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Protein Expression
- Market Size and Forecast for Genomics and Proteomics Market for Asia-Pacific
- Sequencing Technologies
- Market Size and Forecast for Sanger Technology
- Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific for NGS Sequencing Technologies
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Instruments and Components of PCR
- PCR Technologies
- Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific for PCR Technologies
- Mass Spectrometry
- MS-Based Proteomics Technologies
- Sample Preparation Assays
- Tagging/Affinity Methods
- Utility of Proteomics to Identify Biomarkers
- MS Instruments and Consumables
- Market Analysis for Asia-Pacific for Mass Spectrometry Technologies
- Flow Cytometry
- Principles and Components of Flow Cytometry
- Types of Flow Cytometry
- Clinical Applications
- Future Clinical Use
- Market Analysis for Asia-Pacific for Flow Cytometry Technologies
- Electrophoresis Technologies
- Gel Electrophoresis
- Capillary Electrophoresis
- Market Analysis for Asia-Pacific for Separation Technologies
- Nucleic Acid Purification
- Instruments
- Instrument Market Subsegments
- Consumables
- Accessories
- Sample Preparation Kits
- Market Analysis for Asia-Pacific by Purification Technologies (Nucleic Acid and Proteins) Technology and Products
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
Chapter 4 Genomics and Proteomics Tools Market for Emerging Markets of Asia-Pacific by Country
- Asia
- Asia a New Hub for R&D
- China Leading Asia and Positioned to Lead World Genomics
- China
- India
- South Korea
Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape
- Genomics and Proteomic Tools/Technologies
- Sequencing Technologies
- PCR Technology
- Nucleic Acid Purification and Separation
- Nucleic Acid Separation Technologies
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- 3Billion Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Accuragen Inc.
- Berry Genomics Co., Ltd.
- Bio-Techne
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biosan
- Bruker Corp.
- Danaher Corp.
- GE Healthcare U.K., Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- Lucigen Corp.
- Macrogen Inc.
- Medgenome Labs Pvt., Ltd.
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Nugen Technologies Inc.
- Novogene Corp.
- Origene China
- Perkin-Elmer
- Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.
- Qiagen Nv
- Reader Bioinformatics
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Sinogenomax
- Strand Life Sciences Pvt., Ltd.
- Sysmex-Partec Gmbh
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Vela Diagnostics
- Waters Corp.
- Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co., Ltd.
