The report covers the Genomics and Proteomics Tools market, dynamics and competitive landscape of the Emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific. Key countries to be covered includes-China, South Korea and India. The market would cover products or tools for performing genomics and proteomics studies.

Technologies and the products that are covered in the report include - Sequencing technologies-Sangers Sequencing & Next Generation Sequencing, PCR Technologies, Flow Cytometry, Mass Spectrometry, Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation technologies(technique) and Separation Technologies for Nucleic Acids. A competitive Landscape for key selected technologies is covered along with profiles of manufacturers engaged in providing related technological products or services.

The Report Includes:

  • 22 data tables and 20 additional tables
  • An overview of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets for genomics and proteomics tools within the life sciences industry
  • Country-specific data and market analysis of genomics and proteomic technologies for China, India, South Korea, and other emerging economies
  • Analyses of the APAC market trends, with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
  • Information on factors driving the industry's growth, current trends and opportunities, regulatory challenges and technological advancements that will shape the future - marketplace within the APAC region
  • Identification of the companies best-positioned to meet the enormous supply-demand equation because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
  • Assessment of the competitive landscape and data corresponding to shares of leading market participants
  • Patent study and analysis covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents
  • Company profiles of leading market players within the APAC emerging markets, including 3Billion Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Novogene Corp., Qiagen NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Scope of Report
  • Research Methodology
  • Information Sources
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Custom Research
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Landscape of Genomics and Proteomics Tools by Technology and Products

  • Overview
  • History of Life Sciences
  • Genomics
  • Proteomics
  • Protein Expression
  • Market Size and Forecast for Genomics and Proteomics Market for Asia-Pacific
  • Sequencing Technologies
  • Market Size and Forecast for Sanger Technology
  • Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific for NGS Sequencing Technologies
  • Polymerase Chain Reaction
  • Instruments and Components of PCR
  • PCR Technologies
  • Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific for PCR Technologies
  • Mass Spectrometry
  • MS-Based Proteomics Technologies
  • Sample Preparation Assays
  • Tagging/Affinity Methods
  • Utility of Proteomics to Identify Biomarkers
  • MS Instruments and Consumables
  • Market Analysis for Asia-Pacific for Mass Spectrometry Technologies
  • Flow Cytometry
  • Principles and Components of Flow Cytometry
  • Types of Flow Cytometry
  • Clinical Applications
  • Future Clinical Use
  • Market Analysis for Asia-Pacific for Flow Cytometry Technologies
  • Electrophoresis Technologies
  • Gel Electrophoresis
  • Capillary Electrophoresis
  • Market Analysis for Asia-Pacific for Separation Technologies
  • Nucleic Acid Purification
  • Instruments
  • Instrument Market Subsegments
  • Consumables
  • Accessories
  • Sample Preparation Kits
  • Market Analysis for Asia-Pacific by Purification Technologies (Nucleic Acid and Proteins) Technology and Products
  • Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Restraints
  • Opportunities
  • Challenges

Chapter 4 Genomics and Proteomics Tools Market for Emerging Markets of Asia-Pacific by Country

  • Asia
  • Asia a New Hub for R&D
  • China Leading Asia and Positioned to Lead World Genomics
  • China
  • India
  • South Korea

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

  • Genomics and Proteomic Tools/Technologies
  • Sequencing Technologies
  • PCR Technology
  • Nucleic Acid Purification and Separation
  • Nucleic Acid Separation Technologies

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • 3Billion Inc.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Accuragen Inc.
  • Berry Genomics Co., Ltd.
  • Bio-Techne
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Biosan
  • Bruker Corp.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • GE Healthcare U.K., Ltd.
  • Illumina Inc.
  • Lucigen Corp.
  • Macrogen Inc.
  • Medgenome Labs Pvt., Ltd.
  • Myriad Genetics Inc.
  • Nugen Technologies Inc.
  • Novogene Corp.
  • Origene China
  • Perkin-Elmer
  • Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.
  • Qiagen Nv
  • Reader Bioinformatics
  • Shimadzu Corp.
  • Sinogenomax
  • Strand Life Sciences Pvt., Ltd.
  • Sysmex-Partec Gmbh
  • Takara Bio Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Vela Diagnostics
  • Waters Corp.
  • Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co., Ltd.

