The report covers the Genomics and Proteomics Tools market, dynamics and competitive landscape of the Emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific. Key countries to be covered includes-China, South Korea and India. The market would cover products or tools for performing genomics and proteomics studies.



Technologies and the products that are covered in the report include - Sequencing technologies-Sangers Sequencing & Next Generation Sequencing, PCR Technologies, Flow Cytometry, Mass Spectrometry, Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation technologies(technique) and Separation Technologies for Nucleic Acids. A competitive Landscape for key selected technologies is covered along with profiles of manufacturers engaged in providing related technological products or services.



The Report Includes:

22 data tables and 20 additional tables

An overview of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets for genomics and proteomics tools within the life sciences industry

Country-specific data and market analysis of genomics and proteomic technologies for China, India, South Korea, and other emerging economies

Analyses of the APAC market trends, with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Information on factors driving the industry's growth, current trends and opportunities, regulatory challenges and technological advancements that will shape the future - marketplace within the APAC region

Identification of the companies best-positioned to meet the enormous supply-demand equation because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

Assessment of the competitive landscape and data corresponding to shares of leading market participants

Patent study and analysis covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents

Company profiles of leading market players within the APAC emerging markets, including 3Billion Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Novogene Corp., Qiagen NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Landscape of Genomics and Proteomics Tools by Technology and Products

Chapter 4 Genomics and Proteomics Tools Market for Emerging Markets of Asia-Pacific by Country

Companies Mentioned



