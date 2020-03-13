Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodiesel Feedstocks: Technologies, Synthesis, Efficiency and Policies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the global biodiesel market for various end-user applications. The market is broken down by application, feedstock and end users. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each biodiesel segment and regional markets, with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global biodiesel market and current trends in the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of major vendors.
For the purpose of this report, biodiesel is defined as a renewable or alternative fuel similar to conventional/traditional or fossil' diesel. It is produced from renewable sources such as straight vegetable oil, animal oil/fats, tallow, and waste cooking oil, mostly by esterifying vegetable oils or fats. For the purposes of this report, biofuel produced through sources other than vegetable oil (such as used cooking oil and animal fats), but through the transesterification process is categorized as biodiesel in this report.
The report uses manufacturers'/producers' total revenue to determine demand and arrive at the market size figures for each represented year. For the purposes of this report, market size is defined as the demand (in dollar value) generated by end-users of biodiesel. Companies such as suppliers and distributors are out of the scope of this report, and their revenue or financial figures are not considered.
The report considers B100 as well as other blends (such as B5 and B20) for market size calculation. However, the overall sales figure of blends such as B5 and B20 are not considered as they include a much higher ratio of fossil diesel. Instead, manufacturers'/producers' (of biodiesel) revenue is considered to arrive at market size numbers. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each biodiesel segment, and the regional market with estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The report excludes renewable diesel (also called hydrotreated vegetable oil or HVO) as it is not traditional biodiesel and is considered a separate market. Renewable diesel also called as green diesel or HVO, is made primarily from waste and residues through a production process called hydrotreatment. In the production process, impurities are removed from the raw materials, which are then hydrotreated at a high temperature. The outcome is a colorless and odorless fuel that has an identical chemical composition with fossil diesel. Biodiesel (fatty acid methyl ester or FAME), on the other hand, is produced by esterifying vegetable oils or fats, and the chemical composition is slightly different from that of fossil diesel.
The U.S. Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels Data Center defines renewable diesel and biodiesel as: Renewable diesel is distinct from biodiesel. While renewable diesel is chemically similar to petroleum diesel, biodiesel is a mono-alkyl ester, which has different physical properties and hence different fuel specifications (ASTM D6751 and EN 14214). The two fuels are also produced through very different processes. While biodiesel is produced via transesterification, renewable diesel is produced through various processes such as hydrotreating (isomerization), gasification, pyrolysis, and other thermochemical and biochemical means.
The report begins by introducing the reader to how the global biodiesel market is evolving and how factors impact the market.
The report then proceeds to identify the following:
Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Global Biodiesel Market by Type of Feedstock
Chapter 5 Global Biodiesel Market by Application Segment
Chapter 6 Global Biodiesel Market by Region
Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7nfwux
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: