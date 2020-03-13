Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodiesel Feedstocks: Technologies, Synthesis, Efficiency and Policies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the global biodiesel market for various end-user applications. The market is broken down by application, feedstock and end users. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each biodiesel segment and regional markets, with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global biodiesel market and current trends in the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of major vendors.



For the purpose of this report, biodiesel is defined as a renewable or alternative fuel similar to conventional/traditional or fossil' diesel. It is produced from renewable sources such as straight vegetable oil, animal oil/fats, tallow, and waste cooking oil, mostly by esterifying vegetable oils or fats. For the purposes of this report, biofuel produced through sources other than vegetable oil (such as used cooking oil and animal fats), but through the transesterification process is categorized as biodiesel in this report.



The report uses manufacturers'/producers' total revenue to determine demand and arrive at the market size figures for each represented year. For the purposes of this report, market size is defined as the demand (in dollar value) generated by end-users of biodiesel. Companies such as suppliers and distributors are out of the scope of this report, and their revenue or financial figures are not considered.



The report considers B100 as well as other blends (such as B5 and B20) for market size calculation. However, the overall sales figure of blends such as B5 and B20 are not considered as they include a much higher ratio of fossil diesel. Instead, manufacturers'/producers' (of biodiesel) revenue is considered to arrive at market size numbers. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each biodiesel segment, and the regional market with estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues.



The report excludes renewable diesel (also called hydrotreated vegetable oil or HVO) as it is not traditional biodiesel and is considered a separate market. Renewable diesel also called as green diesel or HVO, is made primarily from waste and residues through a production process called hydrotreatment. In the production process, impurities are removed from the raw materials, which are then hydrotreated at a high temperature. The outcome is a colorless and odorless fuel that has an identical chemical composition with fossil diesel. Biodiesel (fatty acid methyl ester or FAME), on the other hand, is produced by esterifying vegetable oils or fats, and the chemical composition is slightly different from that of fossil diesel.



The U.S. Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels Data Center defines renewable diesel and biodiesel as: Renewable diesel is distinct from biodiesel. While renewable diesel is chemically similar to petroleum diesel, biodiesel is a mono-alkyl ester, which has different physical properties and hence different fuel specifications (ASTM D6751 and EN 14214). The two fuels are also produced through very different processes. While biodiesel is produced via transesterification, renewable diesel is produced through various processes such as hydrotreating (isomerization), gasification, pyrolysis, and other thermochemical and biochemical means.



The report begins by introducing the reader to how the global biodiesel market is evolving and how factors impact the market.

The report then proceeds to identify the following:

Primary forces with a direct impact on the market.

Secondary forces that have an indirect impact.

Key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market.

Key trends visible in the market.

Leading segments within the market.

Report Includes:

58 tables

An overview of the global market for biodiesel and discussion on feedstocks, technologies and synthesis

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Knowledge about transesterification and biodiesel production process from vegetable oil, animal oil/fats, tallow and waste cooking oil

Discussion on what makes biodiesel a sustainable alternative compared to conventional diesel

Coverage of advantages over traditional fuels, disadvantages/ challenges and efficiency of biodiesel

Insights into government initiatives across the globe, policies and incentives

Details of new developments and future outlook and mergers and acquisitions in the biodiesel industry

Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including AG Processing Inc., Argent Energy, BioCube Corp., Cargill Inc., Epitome Energy, FutureFuel Corp., and Renewable Biofuels Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

History

First-Generation Biofuels

Second-Generation Biofuels

Third-Generation Biofuels

Fourth-Generation Biofuels

Types of Feedstocks

Vegetable Oil-Based Feedstocks

Animal Fat-Based Biodiesel

Recent Advancements in Biodiesel

Algae as Feedstock

Growing Focus on Used Cooking Oils (UCO)

Focus on Converting Byproduct to Valuable Product

Industry Applications

Global Biodiesel Market Forecast

Chapter 4 Global Biodiesel Market by Type of Feedstock

Introduction

Vegetable Oil-Based Biodiesel

Soybean Oil

Palm Oil

Rapeseed/Canola Oil

Sunflower Oil

Corn Oil

Used Cooking Oil (UCO)

Other Vegetable Oils

Animal Fat-Based Biodiesel

Chapter 5 Global Biodiesel Market by Application Segment

Fuel

Specific Fuel Applications

Power Generation

Chapter 6 Global Biodiesel Market by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Canadian Programs Promoting the Use of Biodiesel

Europe

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

France

Sweden

Others

APAC

Phase 1 Trade Agreement between U.S. and China and Possible Impact

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

South Korea

Others

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Turnkey Biodiesel Operators

Competitive Structure

Biodiesel Producers

Biofuel and Renewable Fuel Producers

Large Fossil Fuel and Diesel Producers

Diversified Producers and Manufacturers

Key Technology Vendors in Biofuel Space

Market Drivers

Government Incentives and Initiatives

Funding and Financing Availability

Growing Stringent Regulations to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Growing Energy Demand

Market Challenges

Strong Growth of the HVO Market

Low Technology and Market Knowledge of Biodiesel

Low Support from Government and Lack of Incentives

High Price of Biodiesel Compared to Fossil Diesel

Cases of Fraud Biodiesel and UCO

Key Trends in the Market

Growing Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnership Between Various Stakeholders

Government Initiatives to Increase the Use of Locally Produced Feedstock

Strong Growth of UCO-Based Biodiesel Segment

Research on Glycerol Usage

Patent Analysis

Analysis of the Global Biodiesel Market

Power of Suppliers

Power of Buyers

Competition Among Existing Players

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned



AG Processing Inc. (Agp)

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Argent Energy

Avril Group

BDI-Bioenergy International Gmbh

Biocube Corp.

Biod Energy (India) Pvt Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

China Clean Energy Inc.

Crimson Renewable Energy Llc

Ecodiesel Colombia Sa

Emami Agrotech Ltd. (Eal)

Epitome Energy

Fathopes Energy

Futurefuel Corp.

German Biofuels Gmbh

Greenergy International Ltd.

Ineos Group Ltd.

Louis Dreyfus Co.

Lukoil Neftochim Burgas Ad

Manuelita S.A.

Munzer Bioindustrie Gmbh

Renewable Biofuels Inc.

Renewable Energy Group

Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie Ag

Western Dubuque Biodiesel Llc

Wilmar International Ltd.

World Energy



