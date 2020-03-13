Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook, FY2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to understand the emerging market and technology trends shaping the Indian commercial vehicle industry, estimate the outlook for 2020, and forecast the industry volumes till 2025 by assessing the impact of current and upcoming regulations and norms.

The Indian commercial vehicle market is experiencing changes due to heavy regulatory winds, changes in customer preferences, segment shifts, increasing adoption of technology, and digitalization. The government's aspirational economic growth targets, a growing population, consumer commodity spending, infrastructure developments, overall manufacturing growth, and agricultural output will be reflected in the future performance of Indian commercial vehicles. India is facing major imminent shift of emission from BS-IV to BS-VI from April 2020.

BS-VI is an outflow standard that will bring truly necessary changes in the Indian vehicle industry in terms of toxin emanations. The upcoming BS-VI standard incorporates a wide rundown of innovation adjustments in the engine, the most noteworthy being making On-board Diagnostics (OBD) mandatory for all vehicles. The revised axle load regulation that was announced in July 2018 with immediate effect, increases the vehicle's permissible operating GVW capacity by approximately 12% to 15%. This resulted in nationwide faster freight transportation.

The major implication for trucks emanating from GST is the consolidation of widespread small-to-medium storage yards to regionally centralized large warehouse facilities for hub-to-hub transportation. This has resulted in an increased demand for high GVW vehicles. The truck body code defines the standards for bodybuilding to significantly improve the quality of vehicles applicable for both OEMs and local bodybuilders. The vehicle scrappage policy, which proposes voluntary scrappage of old vehicles under an incentive scheme, is unlikely. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has clear set a regulatory roadmap, with a focus on quality, safety, efficiency, and environment.

Awareness of technology and realization of long-term Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) benefits drive the customer to invest in value-added features, moving away from the traditional price-based buying approach. Indian OEMs are heavily investing in Research and Development (R&D) for performance enhancement features to withstand tough competition from foreign OEMs.

In order to survive the current turbulence in the industry, Indian commercial vehicle OEMs will have to focus on value trucks by targeting the right set of customers and business models. The rising confluence of technologies in the industry provides a platform for various stakeholders to offer service solution based operating models such as trucks as a service. Commercial vehicle electrification in India, although very nascent, is expected to gain traction after 2025, with initial adoption of electrification in the LCV segment and will rapidly extend to MCV and HCV segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Key Highlights of Indian Commercial Vehicles
  • Changing Market Dynamics of Indian Commercial Vehicles
  • CV Forecast Versus Actuals - FY2019
  • Indian CV Industry Historical Sales FY2009 to FY2019
  • Commercial Vehicle Market - Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
  • Top 3 Predictions for Commercial Vehicle Market

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

  • Research Scope
  • Commercial Vehicle - Definitions
  • Indian CV Market Segmentation

3. Macro-Economic Factors Impacting CV Industry

  • PESTEL Overview of the Commercial Vehicle Market in India
  • Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the Commercial Vehicle Market in India
  • Technology Trends Impacting the Commercial Vehicle Market in India
  • Key Commercial Vehicle Market Trends in India

4. Key Mega Trends Impacting the CV Industry

  • Top 8 Trends Shaping the Future of India's CV Industry
  • Trend 1 - Changing Logistics Landscape Through Digitalization
  • Trend 2 - Telematics in CVs: Fleet Management Services (FMS)
  • Trend 3 - Indian Electric Vehicles (EV) Landscape for Commercial Vehicle
  • Electrification Forecast - Transit Bus Market
  • Trend 4 - Evolving Regulations Affecting the Indian CV Market
  • Trend 5 - IoT and Big Data in Commercial Vehicle Industry, India
  • Trend 6 - Benchmarking the Global Standards: Emission
  • Trend 7 - Shift Toward Higher Tonnage Truck
  • Trend 8 - Technology Upgrades Related to ADAS and Powertrain
  • Trend 9 - Freight Aggregator Business Model in the CV Industry
  • Trend 10 - Emerging Business Models in the Indian CV Industry
  • Mega Trends with High Certainty and High Impact on India's CV Market

5. Indian CV Technology Overview - Technological Progress, Latest Trends, Stakeholder Impact

  • Technology Roadmap
  • Transmissions Technology Evolution
  • Active and Passive Truck Safety Systems
  • Cabin Ergonomics
  • Fleet/Driver Preferences - Fuel Efficiency Improvement
  • Fleet/Driver Preferences - Comfort and Ergonomics
  • Indian Telematics Roadmap - CVs
  • Factors Driving Telematics Growth in India

6. Legislative and Regulatory Scenario in the Indian CV Industry

  • Regulations Outlook
  • GST Impact
  • Impact of Axle Load Regulation
  • OEMs Implementation Challenges
  • Truck Body Code
  • Motor Vehicle Amendment
  • Vehicle Scrappage Policy
  • Other Regulations - Important Draft Changes in AIS-093
  • Regulations - Effect of Safety Regulation

7. Indian Trucks - Usage Practices and Major Applications

  • Industry Structure - Goods Carrier
  • Application Split for Truck Industry (SCV, LCV, MCV, and HCV)
  • Application by GVW Segments
  • Parcel Logistics
  • Major Core Segments of Parcel Logistics
  • Construction Materials
  • Fruits, Vegetables, and Perishables
  • Agriculture Products
  • Cement
  • Tankers and Bullets
  • Industrial Goods
  • Automotive
  • Mining
  • Bus Industry

8. Indian Commercial Vehicle Market Structure, Performance and Market Share Analysis

  • OEM Landscape
  • Indian Commercial Vehicle Market Structure
  • Indian CV Market Historical Sales FY2009 to FY2019
  • Small Commercial Vehicle Segment - Historical Sales Analysis
  • Small Commercial Vehicle Segment - Percent Unit Shipment by Type and OEM, FY2019
  • Small Commercial Vehicle Segment - Percent Unit Shipment by OEM, FY2018 Versus FY2019
  • Light Commercial Vehicle Segment - Historical Sales Analysis
  • Light Commercial Vehicle Segment - Percent Unit Shipment by Type and OEM, FY2019
  • Light Commercial Vehicle Segment - Percent Unit Shipment by OEM, FY2018 Versus FY2019
  • Intermediate and Medium Commercial Vehicle Segment - Historical Sales Analysis
  • I&MCV Segment - Percent Unit Shipment by Type and OEM, FY2019
  • I&MCV Segment - Percent Unit Shipment by OEM, FY2018 Versus FY2019
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle Segment - Historical Sales Analysis
  • HCV Segment (Haulage and Tipper) - Percent Unit Shipment by Type and OEM, FY2019
  • HCV Segment (Tractor Trailer) - Percent Unit Shipment by Type and OEM, FY2019
  • HCV Segment - Percent Unit Shipment by OEM, FY2018 Versus FY2019
  • Bus Segment - Historical Sales Analysis
  • Bus Segment - Percent Unit Shipment by Type and OEM, FY2019
  • Bus Segment - Percent Unit Shipment by OEM, FY2018 Versus FY2019

9. Commercial Vehicle Market - Forecast and Trends

  • Forecast Considerations
  • SCV Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast Scenario Analysis
  • LCV - Unit Shipment Forecast Scenario Analysis
  • ICV Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast Scenario Analysis
  • MCV Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast Scenario Analysis
  • HCV Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast Scenario Analysis
  • Bus Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast Scenario Analysis
  • Commercial Vehicle Market - Unit Shipment Forecast Scenario Analysis
  • Commercial Vehicle Market - Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

10. Emerging Start-ups and Their Business Models in the Indian Commercial Vehicle Landscape

  • Emerging Start-ups and Business Models in the Indian CV Industry - BlackBuck
  • Emerging Start-ups and Business Models in the Indian CV Industry - Delhivery
  • Emerging Start-ups and Business Models in the Indian CV Industry - Porter
  • Emerging Start-ups and Business Models in the Indian CV Industry - Rivigo

11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

  • Growth Opportunity - M&As, JVs in the Electric Ecosystem
  • Strategic Imperatives

Companies Mentioned

  • BlackBuck
  • Delhivery
  • Porter
  • Rivigo

