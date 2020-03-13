Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 13, 2020
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2019)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: March 4 to 11, 2020
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|14,463
|142.7602
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|4,438
|142.8251
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|2,528
|142.8959
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|3,949
|142.8823
|BATE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|51,906
|142.8616
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|7,701
|142.9134
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|4,761
|142.8597
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|7,761
|142.8932
|BATE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|36,682
|139.6684
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|8,847
|139.7697
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|3,544
|140.6967
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|11,445
|139.3342
|BATE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|102,179
|132.3559
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|11,112
|132.4384
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|3,500
|132.3359
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|15,106
|132.1299
|BATE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|10-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|125,369
|132.5590
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|10-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|22,271
|132.5155
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|10-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|7,861
|132.5409
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|10-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|19,906
|132.1816
|BATE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|97,000
|130.3462
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|18,500
|130.6832
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|9,041
|130.5568
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11-Mar-2020
|FR0000130650
|8,000
|130.7777
|BATE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24
