Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 13, 2020

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2019)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: March 4 to 11, 2020

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Mar-2020FR000013065014,463142.7602XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Mar-2020FR00001306504,438142.8251CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Mar-2020FR00001306502,528142.8959TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Mar-2020FR00001306503,949142.8823BATE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Mar-2020FR000013065051,906142.8616XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Mar-2020FR00001306507,701142.9134CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Mar-2020FR00001306504,761142.8597TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Mar-2020FR00001306507,761142.8932BATE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Mar-2020FR000013065036,682139.6684XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Mar-2020FR00001306508,847139.7697CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Mar-2020FR00001306503,544140.6967TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Mar-2020FR000013065011,445139.3342BATE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Mar-2020FR0000130650102,179132.3559XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Mar-2020FR000013065011,112132.4384CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Mar-2020FR00001306503,500132.3359TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Mar-2020FR000013065015,106132.1299BATE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Mar-2020FR0000130650125,369132.5590XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Mar-2020FR000013065022,271132.5155CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Mar-2020FR00001306507,861132.5409TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Mar-2020FR000013065019,906132.1816BATE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8611-Mar-2020FR000013065097,000130.3462XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8611-Mar-2020FR000013065018,500130.6832CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8611-Mar-2020FR00001306509,041130.5568TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8611-Mar-2020FR00001306508,000130.7777BATE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

