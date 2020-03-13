Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 13, 2020

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2019)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: March 4 to 11, 2020

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 14,463 142.7602 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 4,438 142.8251 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 2,528 142.8959 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 3,949 142.8823 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 51,906 142.8616 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 7,701 142.9134 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 4,761 142.8597 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 7,761 142.8932 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 36,682 139.6684 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 8,847 139.7697 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 3,544 140.6967 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 11,445 139.3342 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 102,179 132.3559 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 11,112 132.4384 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 3,500 132.3359 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 15,106 132.1299 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 125,369 132.5590 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 22,271 132.5155 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 7,861 132.5409 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 19,906 132.1816 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 11-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 97,000 130.3462 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 11-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 18,500 130.6832 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 11-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 9,041 130.5568 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 11-Mar-2020 FR0000130650 8,000 130.7777 BATE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:

Investor Relations

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+33 1 61 62 69 24

