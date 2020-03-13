Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Cancer Clinical Trials Review H1, 2020" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This clinical trial report, Oral Cancer Clinical Trials Review H1, 2020 provides an overview of Oral Cancer Clinical trials scenario.



This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Oral Cancer. The report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. The report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials).



Report Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

It provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

The study reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

The teport provides enrollment trends for the past five years

It also provides the latest news for the past three months

Key Topics Covered



Report Guidance Clinical Trials Report Coverage Clinical Trials by Region Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Oral Cancer to Oncology Clinical Trials Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Oral Cancer to Oncology Clinical Trials Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status Clinical Trials by Phase In Progress Trials by Phase Clinical Trials by Trial Status Clinical Trials by End Point Status Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type Prominent Sponsors Top Companies Participating in Oral Cancer Therapeutics Clinical Trials Prominent Drugs Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Companies Mentioned



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

AstraZeneca PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

E. Merck KG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co KG

