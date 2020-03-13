Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Travel Insurance: Distribution & Marketing in 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Competition is high within the travel insurance market, with the share held by the top five providers declining from 30.1% in 2018 to 28.6% in 2019. The tendency to purchase via online methods is high among respondents, demonstrating the need for all providers to offer a smart, digital solution. The banking and broker channels saw a marginal dip in 2019 after a positive shift in 2018.
United Kingdom Travel Insurance: Distribution & Marketing in 2019 examines consumer purchasing behaviors and how consumer preferences are changing over time. It explores what is most influential to customers when purchasing a policy and also reveals the most popular providers in the market. New trends and innovations are highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the travel market over the next few years.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1tae2
