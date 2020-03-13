STAMFORD, Conn., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Successful enterprise strategies and automation tools for managing software assets, identifying savings and finding and mitigating risk will be the focus of the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Dave Goodman, director, ISG Network and Software Advisory, will host the live, one-hour, ISG Smartalks™ webinar, 2020 Software Asset Management and Audits, on Wednesday, March 18, at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The webinar will demonstrate how enterprises can avoid higher costs from the increasing prevalence and consumption of cloud-enabled solutions and better defend against software audits.

“As software companies change to cloud-enabled solutions, clients are challenged by higher costs and a new paradigm to defend against in an audit,” Goodman said. “A good software asset management program and effective preparation will help an organization reduce costs and avoid audit impacts.”

Goodman said major software publishers are driving millions of dollars in revenue via audits. The webinar will cover specific tips for mitigating risks before or during an audit, such as keeping a record of activities that cause usage spikes and monitoring license usage with an automated solution. To save money on new or renewed licenses, Goodman said many enterprises have benefited from strategically reviewing and repositioning major software licenses across the IT environment to optimize the use of each license prior to renewals.

“It is not unusual for enterprise software licenses to be underutilized in some areas and in high demand in other areas,” Goodman said. “Re-allocating licenses to balance utilization across the organization can reduce the need for licenses by 20 percent or more and dramatically stretch the budget for critical IT purchases.”

The March 18 webinar is one of a series of events ISG Network and Software Advisory is hosting in February and March to support enterprise software negotiations. Previous ISG Smartalks™ webinars included Optimizing Your S/4HANA On-Premise License and Cloud Subscription Costs, held February 25; How to Prepare and Negotiate with Oracle, held February 27, and Optimizing Your 2020 Microsoft Spend, on March 3. All webinars are available for replay.

ISG Network and Software Advisory also will host an ITSource & SAM Luncheon on Wednesday, April 15, at the JW Marriott Buckhead in Atlanta. The event—for IT, sourcing, procurement, software, program and project management leaders—will cover 2020 sourcing trends, software sourcing tactics, and sourcing pitfalls and strategies for successful negotiations with Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco and SAP.

To register for the March 18 webinar, please visit this webpage. For more information about ISG Network and Software Advisory, visit the ISG website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com