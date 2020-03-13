OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HSON), announced today that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19.



“Like many other companies doing business globally, we expect our business to be impacted by COVID-19. Our team is constantly assessing global developments, but the rapidly changing situation creates a lack of visibility currently and makes it difficult to evaluate the virus’s impact on our clients and our business with any certainty at this time. Hudson RPO’s China business, for example, experienced a significant decline in activity in February and early March but is beginning to recover as our clients and employees return to work. China represents less than 5% of our total revenue. Our management teams around the world are in continuous communication with our clients and employees, and we are ready to address this situation quickly as it evolves,” said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer at Hudson Global.

He continued, “We are taking a balanced approach to this situation and our priority is the well-being and safety of our clients and employees in all our markets. We believe the long-term fundamentals of our business are strong, and we remain committed, as always, to maximizing shareholder value over the long term.”

Year-End 2019 Financial Position

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $31.7 million in cash, including $0.5 million in restricted cash, up from $28.9 million in cash, including $0.5 million in restricted cash, as of September 30, 2019. The Company had no borrowings outstanding at year-end. The Company is currently completing its audit and Form 10-K and expects to file its 10-K and issue fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on or before March 30, 2020. As always, the Company will conduct a conference call to discuss these results and the details for this call will be announced soon.

About Hudson RPO

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON) is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we design tailored solutions to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and always aim to exceed expectations.

Forward-Looking Statements

