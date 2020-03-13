PRINCETON, N.J., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products today announced an update on its clinical pipeline and financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2020.
Key recent corporate and clinical pipeline updates:
Management Commentary
“We have started our fiscal year with encouraging positive data presented in our ADXS-PSA and ADXS-503 clinical programs,” said Kenneth A. Berlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advaxis. “Importantly, data from both studies suggest that Lm immunotherapies may have the ability to synergistically enhance or restore sensitivity to checkpoint inhibitors which could be a meaningful breakthrough in improving outcomes for advanced and refractory patients. We continue to execute on our HOT off-the-shelf program in NSCLC with enrollment continuing in the combination arm of the study, Part B, and a planned initiation of Part C which will move combination therapy to a first-line setting, later this year. We are also planning to move an additional HOT construct, ADXS-504, for prostate cancer, into the clinic later this year for which the IND was allowed earlier this year.”
Mr. Berlin continued, “We are currently evaluating next steps for our ADXS-PSA program based on the promising increases in median overall survival observed in combination with KEYTRUDA®. With an anticipated cash runway into mid-2021, we are positioned to explore the early signals of activity in our ongoing trials while advancing additional programs that leverage these important findings.”
First Quarter Ended January 31, 2020 Financial Results
During the quarter ended January 31, 2019, the Company recognized $19.4 million in revenue associated with the revenue recognition requirements surrounding the termination of the collaboration agreement with Amgen in 2019; no similar situation existed during the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020.
Research and development expenses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 were $4.9 million, compared with $6.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. The decrease is largely attributable to the winding down of our Phase 3 AIM2CERV and Phase 1 ADXS-NEO studies as announced in June 2019 and October 2019, respectively.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended January 31, 2020 were approximately $3.0 million compared to $2.7 million in the same three-month period in 2019 as a result of higher business development and legal fees.
As of January 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $34.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes this is sufficient capital to fund its obligations, as they become due, in the ordinary course of business until at least mid-2021.
About Advaxis, Inc.
Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These Lm-based strains are believed to be a significant advancement in immunotherapy as they integrate multiple functions into a single immunotherapy and are designed to access and direct antigen presenting cells to stimulate anti-tumor T cell immunity, activate the immune system with the equivalent of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously reduce tumor protection in the tumor microenvironment to enable T cells to eliminate tumors.
To learn more about Advaxis, visit www.advaxis.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statements that express the current beliefs and expectations of management, including but not limited to statements related to the expected clinical development of the Company’s drug product candidates. These and other risks are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on December 20, 2019 and Form 10-K/A on February 28, 2020, and its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA.
|Advaxis, Inc.
|Selected Balance Sheet Data
|(In thousands)
|January 31,
|October 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|34,156
|$
|32,363
|Total assets
|$
|51,348
|$
|45,257
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|41,548
|$
|39,531
|STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
January 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|3
|$
|19,689
|Operating expenses*
|Research and development expenses
|4,859
|6,707
|General and administrative expenses
|3,030
|2,666
|Total operating expenses
|7,889
|9,373
|(Loss) income from operations
|(7,886
|)
|10,316
|Net changes in fair value of derivative liabilities
|(37
|)
|2,409
|Other income and taxes
|66
|92
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(7,857
|)
|$
|12,817
|Net (loss) income per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|2.76
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic
|51,412,408
|4,642,718
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted
|51,412,408
|4,642,817
|* Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|Research and development
|$
|91
|$
|323
|General and administrative
|151
|299
|$
|242
|$
|622
