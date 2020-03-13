DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 March 2020, 15:00 pm EET





DNA changes its financial reporting from the beginning of 2020. The company publishes half year (January-June) financial report and Financial statements bulletin for 2020 financial period. For the January-March and January-September periods DNA publishes Business reviews including CEO's review and certain financial and operative key figures as press release.

DNA's financial report in 2020:

16 July 2020: Half year (January-June) 2020 financial report

DNA's Business reviews in 2020:

28 April 2020: Business review for January-March 2020

21 October 2020: Business review for January-September 2020

Due to delisting of DNA's share from Nasdaq Helsinki on 3 February 2020, DNA is not subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of shares as set out in the Finnish Securities Markets Act. DNA is still subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of the senior unsecured fixed rate notes that are due in 2025 (ISIN: FI4000312095) and which are listed in Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

DNA Plc

Further enquiries:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of IR, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 1262, marja.makinen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

