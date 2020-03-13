Pune, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cartoning machines market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2026, on account of the increasing demand for flexible and compact cartoning machines. Cartoning machines are packaging tools used for packaging of confectionery, medicine, bottled food products, sundry goods, cosmetics, and other products. A recently published report titled, “Cartoning Machines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Vertical/Top-Load Cartoning Machine, Horizontal/End-Load Cartoning Machine), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026,” by Fortune Business insights™ provides a comprehensive overview on the market and its prime growth trajectories. According to this report, the market size was USD 2.17 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% within the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

What are the Report Highlights?

The report on cartoning machines market provides an elaborative overview and discusses factors promoting, repelling, challenging, and providing opportunities to the market. Other details include the table of segmentation based on factors such as type, end-industry, and regions, and the names of the leading segments determining the factor responsible for its growth. The report mentions the names of key players operating in the market and the prime strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. Besides this, the report talks about the current cartoning machines market trends.



Market Driver



Fast Growing FMCG Sector is Positively Influencing the Market

The growth of the fast-moving consumer goods sector is fueled by shifting of consumer behavior towards brand awareness and health-conscious food consumption. The prominent cartoning machines manufacturers are utilizing the merger and acquisition strategy to expand their product portfolio, especially for the food & beverage industry and consumer goods industry. After expanding their portfolio, the players are implementing business distribution practices to grow globally. Moreover, cartoning machines provide packaging solutions to offer maximum safety to goods. Furthermore, increasing utilization of cartoning equipment to transport FMCG goods, owing to the expansion of small-medium enterprises to high-scale industries, is augmenting the market growth. For instance, in the U.K., in August, 2018, Jacob White Packaging Limited introduced a cartoner for the food & beverage industry namely, ‘cartoner RSB3’ that is utilized to pack 12” and 6” pizza up to 100 cartons per minute.



Regional Segmentation:



Asia Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth Rate Owing to High Packaging Demand from Healthcare Industry

Geographically, the global cartoning machines market is led by Asia Pacific with a revenue generation of USD 0.84 billion as per 2018 records. This growth is attributable to the rise in the number of innovative packaging applications in sectors such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and others. Additionally, nations such as India and China are emphasizing on the innovative technologies such as push-button changeover technology, or carton4.0, and others will help this region exhibit the fastest growth rate and attract more cartoning machines market revenue in the forecast duration.



Competitive Landscape:



Launch of New Website for Global Sales and Services will Encourage Players to Strive Hard in Market Competition

As far as the competitive landscape is concerned, the market is dominated by a few players holding 55% of the cartoning machines market share. These include Jacob White Packaging Ltd., Econocorp Inc., Robert Bosch LLC, and Marchesini Group S.p.A. This growth is attributed to the strong geographical presence of these players. On the other side, cartoning machines manufacturers such as Cama 1 S.P.A, Mpac Langen, and Robert Bosch LLC have launched a new website completely dedicated to cartoning machinery sale across the globe. The main objective of this new website launch is to reduce the resource consumption and increase the quality of the product especially for the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry. Such initiatives taken by the government are likely to attract high cartoning machines market revenue in the forthcoming years.

List of Key Cartoning Machines Market Manufacturers include:

Cama 1 S.P.A. (Lombardy, Italy)

Douglas Machine Inc. (Province of Lecco, Italy)

Mpac Group plc (Mpac Langen) (Coventry, United Kingdom)

Packaging Equipment Inc. (Georgia, the United States)

PMR Packaging Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

Bivans Corporation (California, the United States)

Langley Holdings PLC (Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom)

Econocorp Inc. (Massachusetts, the United States)

Robert Bosch LLC (Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany)

Jacob White Packaging Ltd. (Kent, United Kingdom)

Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy)

Key Industry Developments of Cartoning Machines Market Include:

March 2017 – MA400, a high-speed horizontal continuous motion cartoner was introduced by Marchesini Group S.p.A. It is a restyled equipment for packaging of healthcare and cosmetic products.

July 2018 – NS-X automatic cartoner was installed by Jacob White Packaging Ltd. for packaging biscuits that are trayed at high speeds. This equipment guarantees packaging over 200 cartons in a minute.



Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Key Technological Development

Global Cartoning Machines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Vertical/Top-Load Cartoning Machine Horizontal/End-Load Cartoning Machine By End-Use Industry (Value) Food & Beverage Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Consumer Goods Others (Semiconductor, Etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued…!!!





