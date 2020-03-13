Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtualized Packet Core Deployments: Worldwide Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Communications service provider (CSP) spending on migrating the core from physical to virtualised platforms and the required upgrades to deliver 5G is forecast to grow worldwide from USD 785 million in 2018 to USD 5 billion in 2023 (at a CAGR of 45%). This is driven by mobile data traffic growth and the need to upgrade from 5G non-standalone (NSA) to standalone (SA) architecture.



This report provides:

a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) software market, split into: four sub-segments: software, hardware, professional services and virtual packet core architecture eight geographical regions: Central & Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

a detailed market definition

recommendations for CSPs and vendors

analysis of the key vendors in the market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htug2n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900