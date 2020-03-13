Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pasta & Noodles Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pasta & Noodles industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-2018, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global pasta & noodles market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.



Key Highlights

The pasta & noodles market consists of the retail sale of dried pasta, dried & instant noodles, chilled pasta, chilled noodles, ambient pasta and ambient noodles. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the compilation of this report have been calculated using 2018 annual average exchange rates.

The global pasta & noodles market had total revenues of $57,026.3m in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2014 and 2018.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0.4% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 20,352.3 million units in 2018.

Increasing fast paced life, rising urbanization and growing acceptance of Asian foods are the primarily driving growth of the global pasta & noodles market.

Report Benefits



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global pasta & noodles market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global pasta & noodles market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key pasta & noodles market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global pasta & noodles market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Key Questions Answered



What was the size of the global pasta & noodles market by value in 2018?

What will be the size of the global pasta & noodles market in 2023?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global pasta & noodles market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global pasta & noodles market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive Landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Pasta & Noodles

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

3.7. Country data



4 Pasta & Noodles in Asia-Pacific



5 Pasta & Noodles in Europe



6 Pasta & Noodles in France



7 Pasta & Noodles in Germany



8 Pasta & Noodles in Australia



9 Pasta & Noodles in Brazil



10 Pasta & Noodles in Canada



11 Pasta & Noodles in China



12 Pasta & Noodles in India



13 Pasta & Noodles in Indonesia



14 Pasta & Noodles in Italy



15 Pasta & Noodles in Japan



16 Pasta & Noodles in Mexico



17 Pasta & Noodles in The Netherlands



18 Pasta & Noodles in North America



19 Pasta & Noodles in Russia



20 Pasta & Noodles in Scandinavia



21 Pasta & Noodles in Singapore



22 Pasta & Noodles in South Africa



23 Pasta & Noodles in South Korea



24 Pasta & Noodles in Spain



25 Pasta & Noodles in Turkey



26 Pasta & Noodles in The United Kingdom



27 Pasta & Noodles in The United States



28 Company Profiles

28.1. Newlat Food SpA

28.2. San Remo Macaroni Company Pty Ltd

28.3. M. Dias Branco SA Ind Com de Alimentos

28.4. Pastificio Selmi SA

28.5. Sun-Brite Foods Inc

28.6. Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

28.7. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp

28.8. Uni-President Enterprises Corp

28.9. Zhejiang Baixing Food Co Ltd

28.10. ITC Ltd

28.11. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

28.12. PT Wings Food

28.13. PT Jakarana Tama

28.14. Mitsubishi Pencil Co Ltd

28.15. Grupo La Moderna SA de CV

28.16. Grupo Herdez SA de CV

28.17. GranFood BV

28.18. JSC Makfa

28.19. Baisad ZAO

28.20. F.lli De Cecco di Filippo - Fara San Martino - SpA

28.21. Lantmannen ek

28.22. Orkla ASA

28.23. Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd

28.24. Tiger Brands Ltd

28.25. Pioneer Food Group Ltd

28.26. Nongshim Co. Ltd.

28.27. Ottogi Corp

28.28. Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

28.29. Unilever N.V.

28.30. Nestle SA

28.31. Pastificio Rana SpA

28.32. Nuhun Ankara Makarnasi Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

28.33. Tat Gida Sanayi AS

28.34. Premier Foods plc

28.35. Napolina Ltd

28.36. The Kraft Heinz Co

28.37. Barilla Holding SpA

28.38. Ebro Foods SA

28.39. Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.



