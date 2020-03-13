Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pasta & Noodles Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Pasta & Noodles industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-2018, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global pasta & noodles market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights
Report Benefits
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Market share
1.8. Competitive Landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Pasta & Noodles
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
3.7. Country data
4 Pasta & Noodles in Asia-Pacific
5 Pasta & Noodles in Europe
6 Pasta & Noodles in France
7 Pasta & Noodles in Germany
8 Pasta & Noodles in Australia
9 Pasta & Noodles in Brazil
10 Pasta & Noodles in Canada
11 Pasta & Noodles in China
12 Pasta & Noodles in India
13 Pasta & Noodles in Indonesia
14 Pasta & Noodles in Italy
15 Pasta & Noodles in Japan
16 Pasta & Noodles in Mexico
17 Pasta & Noodles in The Netherlands
18 Pasta & Noodles in North America
19 Pasta & Noodles in Russia
20 Pasta & Noodles in Scandinavia
21 Pasta & Noodles in Singapore
22 Pasta & Noodles in South Africa
23 Pasta & Noodles in South Korea
24 Pasta & Noodles in Spain
25 Pasta & Noodles in Turkey
26 Pasta & Noodles in The United Kingdom
27 Pasta & Noodles in The United States
28 Company Profiles
28.1. Newlat Food SpA
28.2. San Remo Macaroni Company Pty Ltd
28.3. M. Dias Branco SA Ind Com de Alimentos
28.4. Pastificio Selmi SA
28.5. Sun-Brite Foods Inc
28.6. Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
28.7. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp
28.8. Uni-President Enterprises Corp
28.9. Zhejiang Baixing Food Co Ltd
28.10. ITC Ltd
28.11. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
28.12. PT Wings Food
28.13. PT Jakarana Tama
28.14. Mitsubishi Pencil Co Ltd
28.15. Grupo La Moderna SA de CV
28.16. Grupo Herdez SA de CV
28.17. GranFood BV
28.18. JSC Makfa
28.19. Baisad ZAO
28.20. F.lli De Cecco di Filippo - Fara San Martino - SpA
28.21. Lantmannen ek
28.22. Orkla ASA
28.23. Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd
28.24. Tiger Brands Ltd
28.25. Pioneer Food Group Ltd
28.26. Nongshim Co. Ltd.
28.27. Ottogi Corp
28.28. Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
28.29. Unilever N.V.
28.30. Nestle SA
28.31. Pastificio Rana SpA
28.32. Nuhun Ankara Makarnasi Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS
28.33. Tat Gida Sanayi AS
28.34. Premier Foods plc
28.35. Napolina Ltd
28.36. The Kraft Heinz Co
28.37. Barilla Holding SpA
28.38. Ebro Foods SA
28.39. Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.
