Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pasta & Noodles Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pasta & Noodles industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-2018, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global pasta & noodles market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

  • The pasta & noodles market consists of the retail sale of dried pasta, dried & instant noodles, chilled pasta, chilled noodles, ambient pasta and ambient noodles. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the compilation of this report have been calculated using 2018 annual average exchange rates.
  • The global pasta & noodles market had total revenues of $57,026.3m in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2014 and 2018.
  • Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0.4% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 20,352.3 million units in 2018.
  • Increasing fast paced life, rising urbanization and growing acceptance of Asian foods are the primarily driving growth of the global pasta & noodles market.

Report Benefits

  • Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global pasta & noodles market
  • Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global pasta & noodles market
  • Leading company profiles reveal details of key pasta & noodles market players' global operations and financial performance
  • Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global pasta & noodles market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Key Questions Answered

  • What was the size of the global pasta & noodles market by value in 2018?
  • What will be the size of the global pasta & noodles market in 2023?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global pasta & noodles market?
  • How has the market performed over the last five years?
  • Who are the top competitors in the global pasta & noodles market?

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Market share
1.8. Competitive Landscape

2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions

3 Global Pasta & Noodles
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
3.7. Country data

4 Pasta & Noodles in Asia-Pacific

5 Pasta & Noodles in Europe

6 Pasta & Noodles in France

7 Pasta & Noodles in Germany

8 Pasta & Noodles in Australia

9 Pasta & Noodles in Brazil

10 Pasta & Noodles in Canada

11 Pasta & Noodles in China

12 Pasta & Noodles in India

13 Pasta & Noodles in Indonesia

14 Pasta & Noodles in Italy

15 Pasta & Noodles in Japan

16 Pasta & Noodles in Mexico

17 Pasta & Noodles in The Netherlands

18 Pasta & Noodles in North America

19 Pasta & Noodles in Russia

20 Pasta & Noodles in Scandinavia

21 Pasta & Noodles in Singapore

22 Pasta & Noodles in South Africa

23 Pasta & Noodles in South Korea

24 Pasta & Noodles in Spain

25 Pasta & Noodles in Turkey

26 Pasta & Noodles in The United Kingdom

27 Pasta & Noodles in The United States

28 Company Profiles
28.1. Newlat Food SpA
28.2. San Remo Macaroni Company Pty Ltd
28.3. M. Dias Branco SA Ind Com de Alimentos
28.4. Pastificio Selmi SA
28.5. Sun-Brite Foods Inc
28.6. Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
28.7. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp
28.8. Uni-President Enterprises Corp
28.9. Zhejiang Baixing Food Co Ltd
28.10. ITC Ltd
28.11. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
28.12. PT Wings Food
28.13. PT Jakarana Tama
28.14. Mitsubishi Pencil Co Ltd
28.15. Grupo La Moderna SA de CV
28.16. Grupo Herdez SA de CV
28.17. GranFood BV
28.18. JSC Makfa
28.19. Baisad ZAO
28.20. F.lli De Cecco di Filippo - Fara San Martino - SpA
28.21. Lantmannen ek
28.22. Orkla ASA
28.23. Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd
28.24. Tiger Brands Ltd
28.25. Pioneer Food Group Ltd
28.26. Nongshim Co. Ltd.
28.27. Ottogi Corp
28.28. Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
28.29. Unilever N.V.
28.30. Nestle SA
28.31. Pastificio Rana SpA
28.32. Nuhun Ankara Makarnasi Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS
28.33. Tat Gida Sanayi AS
28.34. Premier Foods plc
28.35. Napolina Ltd
28.36. The Kraft Heinz Co
28.37. Barilla Holding SpA
28.38. Ebro Foods SA
28.39. Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfdpvh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900