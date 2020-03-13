Dublin, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Mobile Payments by Implantable Technology 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses the mobile commerce industry with emphasis on next-generation mobile payments including wearables and implantable technologies. The report evaluates market opportunities for implantable mobile payment solutions and includes forecasts for 2020 to 2025. The report takes into consideration many factors including macro-economic factors such as banking availability and drive towards a cashless society as well as micro-economic factors such as segment propensity to pay via non-traditional means.



Wearable devices increasingly allow users to purchase products and services from wristbands or eyewear such as AR headsets. While wearable products may be either practical (such as clothing), add-ons (such as a smartwatch), or an adornment (such as jewelry), the majority of today's wearable devices need to be placed onto the body. In contrast, implantable technologies are always on the consumer's body, representing an ever-present means of engaging in commerce.



With the deployment of 5G broadband communications, we see AR technology emerging as an important payment interface for marketing, advertising, and shopping. Users may also interact with service experiences by way of hologram screens and conduct payment transactions. Some use cases will require no thinking on the part of the user whatsoever, such as tolls and payments in busy places such as train stations, sporting events, and concerts.



A major trend is underway for a cashless society, which is anticipated to peak within a decade. On-the-go payment ecosystems with smartphones, wearable devices, and implantable technology will accelerate the transition to this vision of commerce. We see this trend pointing to ultimately a digital-only payments society in which physical money (cash) will virtually disappear. Every sector will be integrated with the mobile payment system removing the transaction of any hard cash.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Mobile Payment Overview

2.2 Mobile Payment Industry Roadmap



3. Mobile Payment Technologies and Solutions

3.1 Mobile Payment Models

3.1.1 Remote Payment Model

3.1.1.1 Short Message Service (SMS)

3.1.1.2 Mobile Web Payments

3.1.1.3 Direct Mobile Billing (DCB)

3.1.1.4 Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD)

3.1.2 Proximity Payment Considerations

3.1.2.1 QR Codes

3.1.2.2 Near Field Communications

3.1.2.3 Beacon Technologies

3.1.2.4 Biometrics

3.1.2.5 Micro Currency Payments

3.2 Cloud-based Payments vs. NFC Payments

3.3 Customer Loyalty and Mobile Payments

3.4 Next Generation Payments

3.4.1 Wearable and Implantable Payments

3.4.2 Holographic Payments

3.5 Mobile Payment Market Drivers

3.5.1 Transition to Cashless Society

3.5.2 Serving the Unbanked and Underbanked

3.5.3 Persistent Use of Smartphone and Mobile Commerce

3.5.4 Hassle-Free Low-Value Transaction Support

3.5.5 Rise of Proximity Payments



4. Mobile Payments Ecosystem

4.1 Mobile Payment Applications

4.2 Mobile Payments Value Chain

4.2.1 Payment and Processing Application Providers

4.2.2 Bank and Smart Card Providers

4.2.3 Payment Network Providers

4.2.4 Infrastructure and Security Solution Providers

4.2.5 Merchant and Consumers

4.3 Mobile Payment Technology Solutions

4.3.1 Payment Processing Solutions

4.3.2 Cloud Application Solutions

4.3.3 Mobility Management Solutions

4.3.4 Data and Analytics Solutions

4.3.5 Security Solutions

4.4 Mobile Payment User Interfaces



5. Regional Mobile Payment Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025

5.1 Mobile Payments by Device Type 2020-2025

5.1.1 Mobile Payments by Wearable Technology Type 2020-2025

5.1.2 Mobile Payments by Implantable Type 2020-2025

5.2 Remote vs. Proximity Payments Technology Spend 2020-2025

5.2.1 Remote Mobile Payments Technology Spend by Type 2020-2025

5.2.2 Proximity Mobile Payments Technology Spend by Type 2020-2025

5.3 Mobile Payments for the Banked, Unbanked, and Underbanked 2020-2025

5.3.1 Banked vs. Unbanked Users Mobile Payments by Transactions 2020-2025

5.3.2 Banked vs. Unbanked Users Mobile Payments by Value 2020-2025



6. Conclusions and Recommendations



