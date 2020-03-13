Dubai, UAE, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Fact.MR report reveals that the global golf cart market will surpass a valuation of US$ 4.4 Bn towards the end of 2028, with a promising CAGR projected over 2019 – 2028. Increasing preference for golf carts as a safer commute at airports, railway stations, and tourist spots would push golf cart sales 1.6X during the course of forecast period.
“Besides soaring popularity of golf, improving accessibility of golf courses contributes significantly to the growth of market. With increasing golf course projects at real estate developments, private clubs, and resorts, the market will be on a healthy upswing,” concludes the Fact.MR study.
Key Takeaways of the Global Golf Cart Market Study
Key Drivers: Golf Cart Market
Key Impediments: Golf Cart Market
Competition Landscape of the Global Golf Cart Market
The global golf cart market represents a highly competitive landscape. Market leaders are eying opportunities in APEJ, which would be the leading regional market throughout the forecast period, and is projected to enjoy a notable absolute $ opportunity of over a billion-dollar by 2029 end. India, China, and Republic of Korea are particularly witnessing a surge in sales of luxury consumer goods such as golf carts, which signals a lucrative opportunity for investors in golf cart market. Companies maintain their strategic focus on new product launches with innovative features. Key market players are perceiving electric golf carts as an attractive segment, on the back of their relatively high speed and superior energy efficiency. Market participants are thus most likely to dedicate hefty investments to electric golf carts. The report covers some of the prominent players in market, including, but not limited to, Club Car and Yamaha Golf Car Company.
About the Report
This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the golf cart market. The study provides compelling insights on the golf cart market on the basis of product (push-pull golf cart, gasoline golf cart, electric golf cart, solar powered golf cart), operation (manual, powered), application (golf courses, personal use, industry use, others), and ownership (rented, fully owned) across seven key regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, MEA, and Japan.
