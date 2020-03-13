Octopus Apollo VCT plc

13 March 2020

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company") announces that a Supplementary Prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Company's Offer for Subscription to raise up to £30 million (the “Offer”), in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 tax years has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the increase, due to investor demand, in the size of the Offer from £30 million to £50 million.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company's website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

For further enquiries, please contact:

Parisha Kanani

Company Secretary

020 3935 3520