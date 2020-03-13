Burlington, Mass., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that Healthcare Supply Pros has selected Celebros Search as their site search and product discovery solution.



Health Care Supply Pros provides healthcare supplies and medical equipment that improves quality of the patient care. Their eCommerce site includes thousands of products including quality home health care supplies and durable medical equipment that enhance the quality of patient care. As a trusted brand by healthcare professionals, Health Care Supply Pros offers a wide range of medical products including medical apparel, hand hygiene and sterilization products, laboratory products, patient care and more.

The Health Care Supply Pros eCommerce site utilizes many facets of the Celebros Search product including the Natural Processing Language (NLP) intelligence, Machine Learning, Auto Complete, and Guided Navigation capabilities to learn from user behavior, help customers more easily find products of interest and present the most relevant and trending items to the customer based on the search query

In addition, Celebros Search offers many added features that help to increase average order value (AOV), drive conversion and revenue such as cross-sell/up-sell, campaign management and dynamic merchandising.

“Celebros’ features allow our clients to truly elevate their business,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital’s CEO. “With AI and Machine Learning technologies, our clients are able to improve traffic, and increase average order value to drive revenue exponential growth.”

The Health Care Supply Pros website is available at: https://healthcaresupplypros.com/

