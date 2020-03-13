TAMPA, FL, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and SaaS performance support solutions for the world’s most critical industries, has launched a complimentary coronavirus (COVID-19) video course designed to educate and help individuals and their loved ones and colleagues stay safe and healthy.

Available under the company’s Vector Cares Program, the course features detailed, critical information about the coronavirus, including:

How the coronavirus spreads

How to recognize symptoms

How to prevent and treat the virus

What to do if you become sick with the virus

“As the world monitors the fast-changing situation surrounding the coronavirus, Vector Solutions remains committed to the safety and health of our team members, customers, and communities,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “We are proud of the great work our team did to quickly produce this vital resource for the public, and we encourage everyone to watch and share this video course with your family members, friends, and colleagues so that we can collectively take proactive steps to stay healthy and prevent the spread of this virus.”

The coronavirus course can be found at www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares or on Vector’s Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts.

The Vector Cares Program focuses on areas where Vector Solutions can do the most good by leveraging the technology and capabilities of Vector’s online courses and learning platforms alongside service to local communities. Launched in 2019, the program currently features complimentary resources on active shootings in the workplace and at school, youth suicide awareness and prevention, PTSD in the fire service industry, and more.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, ID, and education industries. Its brands, including RedVector, Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 420 subject matter experts and reaches more than 13 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

