CONSTI GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 MARCH 2020, at 3.45 p.m.

Consti Group Plc's Annual Report 2019 and Remuneration Policy published

Consti Group Plc's Annual Report 2019, including complete Financial Statements of the Parent Company and the Group, Board of Director's Report and Auditor's Report, has been published in Finnish and English.

Consti has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2019. The company has also published the Remuneration Policy for governing bodies (i.e. the Board of Directors and the President and CEO) and this policy will be presented at the Annual General Meeting 2020.

The Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Statement for 2019 and Remuneration Policy are all available as pdf files as an appendix to this stock exchange release and on company's website at www.consti.fi > Investors. Printed copies of the Annual Report are available as from 6 April 2020.

Consti Group Plc

Further information:

Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers com-prehensive renovation and building technology services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2019, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 315 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi

Attachments