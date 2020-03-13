Virginia Beach, Virginia, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORPHANetwork has been awarded a Transparency Seal from a philanthropic advisory firm, Excellence in Giving. The firm helps high-capacity donors identify effective, credible nonprofits and make informed giving decisions.

ORPHANetwork, a non-profit serving more than 23,000 vulnerable and orphaned children in Nicaragua, has been accredited by the Evangelical Christian Association since 2004, received five consecutive four-star ratings from Charity Navigator and holds Platinum Seal from Guidestar. “We are honored to be awarded the Transparency Certification from Excellence in Giving,” says Dick Anderson, CEO of ORPHANetwork, “we consider it a strong reflection of the cost-effectiveness of our work in Nicaragua and our commitment to investor accountability.”

Excellence in Giving recognizes Transparency when charities share more data about governance, finances, strategy and impact than the IRS requires. Each recognized charity has submitted 175 data points about operations and performance for donors to review before making an informed decision.

ORPHANetwork has prioritized the stewardship and execution of gifts entrusted to the organization since its inception in 2000, operating out of the principle that every dollar given to the organization was given to rescue a child from poverty.





About ORPHANetwork:

OPRHANetwork serves more than 23,000 vulnerable and orphaned children in Nicaragua. Believing that the local church is the "Hope of the World," ORPHANetwork works through the local Nicaraguan church to break cycles of poverty through health, education and jobs.





About Excellence in Giving:

Excellence in Giving, LLC, is a philanthropic advisory firm committed to helping high-capacity donors set and achieve charitable giving goals. Founded in 2002, Excellence in Giving clients give nearly $70 million to over 600 nonprofits every year. Excellence in Giving is proud to serve individuals, families, companies, and foundations around the world with services to evaluate and celebrate their charitable giving so they can continue to give with confidence and joy. For more information contact Lindsey Caroon, lcaroon@excellenceingiving.com, or visit www.ExcellenceinGiving.com.

Katie Beasley ORPHANetwork 757-333-7200 katie.beasley@orphanetwork.org