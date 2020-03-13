Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On “Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.
LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global predictive vehicle technology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 19.5% during forecast period 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of around 70 Bn by 2026.
Asia Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for automobiles along with the rising disposable income. The emerging economies of the region such as China and India are contributing to market growth. The major companies are investing in the automotive sector is further supporting regional growth.
Passenger Cars segment is anticipated to dominate the predictive vehicle technology market over the forecast period. The rising disposable income of consumers in emerging economies have led to growing demand for advanced vehicle technologies across the globe is boosting segment growth. The increasing demand for electric vehicles by consumers across the globe owing to increasing environmental concern with the use of a fuel-based engine is further supporting the segment growth.
On-premise deployment is likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. For instance, Hyundai Mobis developed a "Safety Integrated Control Module" for protecting passengers through interworking with the autonomous driving sensors. The new technology predicts accidents using radar sensors and deploys safety devices according to the position of passengers, which improves safety and efficiency. The company is also planning to secure the technology for predicting the movement and position of passengers to optimize the airbags.
Some of the leading competitors are General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Thales S.A., Emerson Electric Co., and Bosch Software Innovations GmbH among others. The key players are involved in mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and new product development for the expansion of market share. Also, the companies are coming up with more advance technological solutions for improving the user experience.
Some of the key observations regarding predictive vehicle technology industry include:
