Richmond, VA, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Group awards youth athletic sponsorships to local teams through their Associa Supports Kids (ASK) program.



Associa Supports Kids (ASK) encourages children to be active, healthy and strong by promoting physical activity through sports sponsorships. The sponsorship program financially assists teams to help purchase uniforms, equipment, registrations, playoffs, championships and much more. ASK is a valuable program for Associa community residents, designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience. The program focuses on educating parents and kids about safety and fitness.



This year, Associa Community Group has sponsored several local teams, including the Hanover Warriors Cheerleading team, the Bell Creek Barracudas swim team, NOVA swim team, Havok 12U Softball team, and the Wyndham Tidal Waves swim team.



“Through our, Associa Supports Kids program, Associa Community Group helps provide kids the opportunity to experience sportsmanship, teamwork, and fun competition,” stated Scott Meardon, Associa Community Group president. “We are honored to provide these sponsorships and support all the deserving teams during their upcoming seasons.”



