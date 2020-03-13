Kotkamills Group Oyj

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

13 March 2020, at 4:00 pm (CET + 1)

REDEMPTION OF BONDS

As previously communicated, Kotkamills Group Oyj ("Kotkamills") as parent and, among others, Kotkamills' wholly owned subsidiary Kotkamills Oy as borrower, have entered into a senior facility agreement with a Nordic commercial bank on 28 February 2020 (the "SFA").

The conditions for the utilisation of the loan facility made available under the SFA have been satisfied and the facility has been utilised for funding the repayment of the remaining outstanding amount (plus accrued interest thereon) of the EUR 105,000,000 Senior Secured Callable Bonds 2015/2020 (ISIN: FI4000148705) (the "Bonds"). The repayment of the remaining outstanding amount (plus accrued interest thereon) on the Bonds (the "Repayment") is made today, 13 March 2020, which is the final redemption date for the Bonds in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

Kotkamills has applied for the delisting of the Bonds following the completion of the Repayment. As from the delisting, Kotkamills will not be subject to reporting obligations as set out in the Finnish Securities Market Act.

Kotkamills Group Oyj

Board of Directors



For additional information, please contact:

CFO Petri Hirvonen, tel.+358 40 571 0834, petri.hirvonen@kotkamills.com



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.kotkamills.com



Kotkamills Group in brief

Kotkamills is a responsible partner that delivers renewable products and performance to its customers’ processes via product innovations created from wood, a renewable raw material. One of the key brands of the company include Absorbex® an innovative laminating paper product for the laminate, plywood and construction industries. Moreover, Kotkamills offers ecological, technically sound and visually attractive wood products for demanding joinery and construction. In summer 2016, Kotkamills started up a new board machine producing AEGLE™ Folding Boxboard and ISLA™ Food Service Boards, including the capability to add barriers on-machine. All Consumer Board material solutions are fully recyclable and repulpable.

Kotkamills’ production site is located in Kotka, Finland. The majority shareholder of Kotkamills is MB Funds, a Finnish private equity firm.

www.kotkamills.com

Disclaimer

The information contained in this release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Kotkamills Group Oyj in any jurisdiction.